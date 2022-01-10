Doctor: “There is underreporting and there is a tendency for cases to increase”

The flu outbreak and the new increase in Covid-19 registrations have given rise to cases of double infection by the Influenza virus and coronavirus, popularly known as “flurone”.

The Municipal Health Department of Cuiabá (SMS) announced this week that seven cases were confirmed in the city from December to January 4th.

“The trend is definitely to increase the number. Because people are taking less care of themselves, reducing isolation, going to more parties, crowding more and adhering less to vaccination, especially against the Influenza virus”, says the medical director of Policlínica do Coxipó, Rafael Correa.

With the two viruses in greater circulation throughout the state, the chances of double contamination are greater. However, the notification of cases is still a difficulty for the health system. Tests for the two viruses only occur in special cases, mainly and obligatorily when there is Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG).

According to the State Health Department (SES-MT), as they are two different types of infection, cases are reported separately. Cases of high complexity or hospitalization for Influenza are registered in Sivep-Influenza, while those of Covid are notified in IndicaSUS.

Double contamination situation

The world’s first reported case of influenza and Covid virus infection occurred in December 2021, in a patient in Israel. Despite having both diseases, the woman had mild symptoms. A few days later, the first cases of flurone were registered in Rio de Janeiro and Ceará.

According to Rafael, apparently the co-infection should make health conditions worse and cause more severe symptoms, but with the advance of vaccination against Covid and a variant that does not cause many complications, it is not expected that multiple contamination will lead to serious cases.

“What we have observed is that the outbreak now with the new Covid strain is not as aggressive as the past strain”, he points out.

The identification of the new strain, Ômicron, is also difficult in Mato Grosso, as it requires laboratory tests. According to SES, the strain Ômicron has not yet been officially notified in the state. However, a survey by the Todos pela Saúde (ITpS) Institute pointed out six confirmed cases of positive tests for the variant in Mato Grosso.

On the flu side, viruses belong to the large family of orthomyxoviruses. It contains the Influenza A, B, C and D viruses.

The seasonal epidemic, which occurs every year, is caused by the A and B viruses, which are more common in humans. From Influenza A, the ability of the virus to circulate causes even pandemics; virus B, on the other hand, is less mobile.

According to the director of the Polyclinic, the circulation of these viruses was greater at the end of this year, with greater movement of people and agglomerations. And since testing is not mandatory for both cases, many coinfections can be underreported.

“There are definitely many underreported cases. But because we have a protocol to follow. Depending on the symptoms, we “close” as a flu-like illness, or as a Severe Acute Syndrome. When you have the flu syndrome, with mild symptoms, you tend not to test. When you have Severe Acute Syndrome, you’ll definitely test yourself, it’s mandatory. So we don’t test people for both,” he says.

“We only do the two tests for a certain number of patients. Depending on the symptoms, we test, for example, for Covid and if it’s positive, we don’t test for Influenza. When the diagnosis is negative for Covid, then they go after other viruses”, he adds.

Survey of the Surveillance of Communicable Diseases and Diseases of Cuiabá, of cases tested between December and January 4, shows that the city registered six cases of flu-like illness due to coinfections caused by Influenza A H3N2 and Covid-19 and one case of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome. coinfection of the same viruses.

Symptoms

According to Rafael Correa, flu and Covid have common and different symptoms. On the other hand, there are cases where the patient may be asymptomatic for the coronavirus. “Like a sore throat, they can both have it. In the flu, you don’t lose your sense of smell and taste. At Covid, it’s a more common case,” says Correa.

“So this pre-diagnosis may not be certain, except when it’s a classic symptom. If you just have a runny nose, you can’t tell.”

According to the specialist, regarding respiratory problems, the Covid virus, when it presents symptoms, is usually more aggressive than in cases of flu.

Healthcare professional performs the Covid test

According to the director, when a person who experiences mild symptoms, the first step is to look for a health unit in the primary network, which are the health posts in the neighborhood. In this case, the treatment is symptomatic observation, hydration, rest and isolation.

“People with runny nose, malaise, fever, diarrhea, cough, should look for the basic unit, which is the health unit, the PSF closest to her house. In Cuiabá, it was determined that the Family Clinic in the North region, the Ana Poupina Health Center, Parque Ohara and Tijucal are open until 9 pm. The appointments are being made on demand, that is, every patient who goes there will be assisted”, he says.

For patients with more severe symptoms, the recommendation is to go to the secondary units, which are the Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and Polyclinics.

It is recommended to go to these units when the patient “has respiratory discomfort, when he turns purple and has a persistent fever. And people with the potential for seriousness, such as children under 5 years old, people with comorbidities, pregnant women, adults over 60 years old”, she says.

How to avoid and care for patients

According to Rafael Correa, the most important thing to avoid catching viruses is to avoid agglomerations. Care is the same basic: use of masks, washing hands whenever possible and vaccination.

“It’s taking the booster dose against Covid and updating the Influenza vaccine. Anyone who didn’t take last year should take this year. Every year we should take one”.

In cases of having infected people at home, basic care remains. “The first step is to isolate the person. The person who is at home has to be oriented, he has to wear a mask all the time, he has to wash his hands, he cannot keep touching his nose” recommends the doctor.

Although having a person at home represents a greater risk of contamination, the doctor exemplifies that taking care is possible to avoid. “I took several visits from people with Covid in the last year and I didn’t get infected.”