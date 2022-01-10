Documentary series honors Nara Leão in the month she turns 80 | Fantastic

On January 19, singer Nara Leão would turn 80 years old. A strong and independent woman, she helped create bossa nova and changed the history of our music. And she became the subject of a Globoplay documentary: ‘The Free Corner of Nara Lion‘.

José Bial, grandson of Nara Leão, talks about the experience of working in a series about her: ‘I learned a lot about my grandmother’

Shy, spoke softly even when protesting. She was called the ‘muse of bossa nova’, but she was amused by the title. Perhaps because she knew, even then, that there was little muse. She was bossa nova itself.

“Nara is one of the great artists of the 20th century in Brazil, alongside Bethânia, Elis Regina, Elza Soares. And I think she still doesn’t have the recognition she needed to have”, says Renato Terra, director of the series.

And that’s what the documentary series shows, in five episodes, with testimonies by Nara herself. And from many friends.

“The proposal of the series is that it was less a biography in which you had to understand, learn the date of this or that, and more that you could experience her work almost sensorially. Her music. Each episode brings a little of that”, explains Jordana Berg, who edited the series.

The series, which premiered last Friday on Globoplay, is part of the documentaries core of the program ‘Conversa com o Bial’. José Bial, grandson of Nara Leão, also collaborates on the project, as a content producer. He is the son of filmmaker Isabel Diegues, daughter of Nara, with journalist Pedro Bial.

