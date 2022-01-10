Does CPF in the note increase my Serasa Score?

Surely you’ve heard the question “CPF on the note?”, when it’s time to put your purchases at the cashier.

However, have you ever stopped to think what this option is for? Is it really to increase Serasa’s Score, as they say?

In fact, the idea of ​​increasing the Score is a true urban legend, a myth, because the CPF in the score will not be contributing to your Serasa score.

But then, why are companies always asking their customers if they want to put their CPF on the note?

Well, if this is also a curiosity of yours, keep reading, because we will answer you!

Taxation Control

A lot of people don’t know, but the use of CPF in the note is, in fact, a measure of state governments, which explains the fact that not all states have this measure.

States such as São Paulo, Rio Grande do Sul, Minas Gerais, Pará, Bahia, Ceará, among others, decided to adopt the measure as a form of taxation control.

Simply put: this is an initiative coming from state governments that aims to control trade taxation, the ICMS, in addition to combating tax evasion.

Therefore, by putting your CPF on the note, you are contributing, as a citizen, to improve the inspection of trades and help in the fight against corruption.

In addition, some states provide benefits for those who adhere to the measure, such as prize draws, discounts on IPVA and IPTU, in addition to the possibility of redemption.

Therefore, it is worth seeking to inform yourself about the benefits that your state is providing when you acquire this measure.

So, how do I increase my Score?

Among the main measures that will contribute to increasing your score, paying in advance on monthly invoices and debts is certainly one of them.

You can also take the opportunity to clear your name, through negotiations that allow for a smoother payment.

And also buy on credit responsibly, so that the authorities can trace your behavior profile as a consumer.

Question answered?! Count on us for important information. And take the opportunity to send this article to friends who also don’t know the reason for the measure.