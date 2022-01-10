dog takes police to her injured owner who was suffering from hypothermia

Tinsley is a Shiloh Shepherd dog who has been compared to real-life “Lassie” after leading the police to her injured owner. The one-year-old canine is a resident of New Hampshire, USA, and is now a major local hero as well.

On Monday (3), Tinsley, her owner Cam Laundry and another passenger named Justin Connors were in a car accident in Hartford. The two were flung out of the vehicle and were already suffering from hypothermia amidst the freezing weather at the site.

The canine then ran wildly where Interstates 89 and 91 intersect, on the New Hampshire/Vermont border, in order to alert drivers to call the highway patrol.

When police arrived at the scene, they mistook Tinsley for an abandoned dog and tried to catch her. But she kept running to the crash site. There, officers saw a gap in the guardrail and discovered a heavily damaged pickup truck that had overturned.

“It quickly became clear that Tinsley took (the police) to the scene of the accident and the injured occupants,” New Hampshire police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Officer Daniel Baldassare told local news channel WCVB that you could see the dog wanted to show them something, as she tried to get away from them but never completely ran away. “It was like: follow me. Follow me”, he pointed out.

“I kind of compare it to, for those who remember, the story of ‘Lassie’ in real life, where people are in danger and the dog goes for help by taking them straight to where the person is,” points out Daniel.

The captain of the Hartford Fire Department, Jack Hedges, detailed that during first aid, Tinsley sat nice and calm next to her owner.

Despite the state of the truck, Cam and Justin were slightly injured and to thank the dog for the attitude, her owner promised that he would present her with venison.

“She is my little guardian angel. It’s a miracle she has that kind of intelligence to do what she did”, concluded her tutor to the WCVB.

