Dollar advances against real on global interest rate fears and Covid-19 By Reuters



© Reuters. Notes of reais and dollars 10/09/2015 REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The currency rose against the real this morning, on a Monday marked by international fears over interest rate hikes in the United States and growing infections by Covid-19, while investors in Brazil monitored the prospects for the health of the accounts public.

At 10:06 am, the dollar in cash advanced 0.32%, to 5.683 reais on sale.

At B3 (SA:), at 9:58 (Brasilia time), the first maturity contract rose 0.39%, to 5.6870 reais.

Abroad, the against a basket of six strong rivals was up 0.22%, while , and , emerging currency pairs of the real, oscillated between stability and slight decline against the US currency.

“The morning is being marked by another round of US interest rate openings, with ten-year bonds testing the 1.80% level,” commented Dan Kawa, CIO at TAG Investimentos.

“As long as rates are on this fast and sharp upward trajectory, we will be susceptible to spasms of greater market volatility.”

The jump in US sovereign bond yields — seen as a global boost for the dollar — comes after the US central bank, the Federal Reserve, indicated in the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting that it could raise costs borrowing sooner than expected as inflation persists in the world’s largest economy.

Friday’s data, which showed disappointing job creation in the United States, momentarily curbed the international trend of dollar appreciation at the end of last week, but positive readings on unemployment and wage gains reinforce, according to experts, arguments in favor of an increase in interest already in March by the Federal Reserve.

In addition to the prospect of monetary tightening in the US, which has the potential to reduce the attractiveness of emerging market assets, investors monitored on Monday the news around the dissemination of Covid-19.

The Ômicron variant of the coronavirus is increasing pressure on healthcare systems in Europe and the United States, while several countries around the globe have registered record numbers of infections with the disease in recent days.

Meanwhile, in Brazil “a new fiscal headache has surfaced,” Citi economists said in a report released on Monday. The commentary refers to recent pressures from the civil service for salary readjustments, after several categories of public servants announced plans for work stoppages and job handovers.

“This issue is not comparable to recent challenges (Auxílio Brasil and precatório payments) in terms of its potential to cause damage to the real. However, it still needs to be monitored,” said the US bank, adding that part of the volatility seen in the currency market last week can be attributed to extremely low liquidity.

The dollar in cash closed last Friday at a drop of 0.85%, to 5.6318 reais, the lowest level since December 30 (5.5735 reais), but still accumulated a rise of 1.05% in the first week of 2022.

In this trading session, the Central Bank will auction up to 17 thousand traditional exchange rate swap contracts for the purpose of rolling over the maturity of March 2, 2022.