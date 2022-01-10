Doncic shines, Mavericks win and Bulls break streak | nba

THE Dallas Mavericks had a very inspired Luka Doncic on court to beat the Chicago Bulls 113-99 and break a nine-game winning streak for the current leader of the Eastern Conference. The Slovenian scored a triple-double of 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists.

The Mavericks reach their 22nd win of the season and maintain their fifth-best Western Conference campaign, four games behind the Memphis Grizzlies. The Bulls are still at the top of the East, with 26 wins and 10 losses.

1 of 2 Luka Doncic celebrates in game against Chicago Bulls — Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Luka Doncic celebrates at game against Chicago Bulls — Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

When Chicago returns to court on Tuesday at 10 pm, Chicago will have a relatively quieter challenge to maintain its excellent season in the East, the Detroit Pistons, runner-up to the conference. Dallas will travel to New York to face the Knicks on Wednesday at 9:30 pm.

This season’s duo of Chicago Bulls stars, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, began the game with the intention of taking the team to a 10th consecutive victory. Together, the wing and the guard added to 15 of the 32 points scored by the team in the first quarter, already opening a 10 advantage over the Mavericks.

But the Bulls didn’t just find an important contribution at the start of the match among the starters. Coming off the bench, Coby White kept the team aggressive and scoring while his teammates rested.

2 of 2 Zach LaVine suffers from Dallas Mavericks tag — Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports Zach LaVine suffers from Dallas Mavericks tagging — Photo: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

But Luka Doncic kept the team alive, playing on all fronts in equal measure. With 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 points, the point guard pulled back, along with Tim Hardaway and Maxi Kleber, and went into the locker room just one point behind: 55 x 54 for Chicago.

The Bulls returned to half-time working better inside the bottle and using Nikola Vucevic’s stature and quality well. On the other side, Jalen Brunson also warmed up in the match and, along with Doncic and Kleber, led the home team to a comeback.

Leader of the East, the Chicago Bulls did not find an answer to the danger posed by Luka Doncic. While the Slovenian remained on the court, the Mavs were increasing the difference that reached 18 points in the middle of the last period, with the right to triple-double. With a good margin, it was enough to manage to secure the victory by 113 x 99, breaking the streak of nine victories of the Chicago Bulls.

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the San Antonio Spurs in New York and struggled to win 121-119. Without Kyrie, Brooklyn featured the other two stars of the trio, Kevin Durant and James Harden, adding to 54 points.

Nets: 2nd in the East.

Spurs: 11th in the West.

Defaltered, Clippers beat the Hawks

Even without their main players on the court, the Los Angeles Clippers surprised and beat the Atlanta Hawks 106-93. The Clippers managed to limit Trae Young’s damage to just 19 points and had seven players surpassing the 10 mark to win.

Clippers: 9th in the West.

Hawks: 12th in the East.

Kuzma shines in classic Magic

With 27 points and 22 rebounds from Kyle Kuzma, the Washington Wizards beat the Orlando Magic 102-100. Brazilian Raulzinho had 25 minutes on the court, scoring four points, three rebounds and two assists.

Wizards: 9th in the East.

Magic: 15th in the East.

Raptors win sixth in a row

The Toronto Raptors maintained their momentum of the season by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 105-101 for their sixth consecutive victory. Pascall Siakam and Fred VanVleet added to 63 points in the match.

Reports: 7th in the East.

Pelicans: 13th in the West.

Timberwolves beat Rockets in Towns Night

The Minnesota Timberwolves are following the climb with an eye on a playoff spot. The victim this time was the Houston Rockets. With 40 points from Karl-Anthony Towns, the Minnesota team won by 141 x 123.

Timberwolves: 8th in the West.

Rockets: 15th in the West.

Jokic Double Double Leads Nuggets to Victory

Current NBA regular season MVP Nikola Jokic is the big reason the Denver Nuggets keep winning and that’s what he did once again. With 22 points, 18 rebounds and 6 assists, the Serb led Denver to a 99-95 victory over Oklahoma City Thunder.