Durcesio is thrilled and says that SAF with John Textor will place Botafogo as ‘Top-5 in terms of investment’

John Text has already signed the binding proposal with the Botafogo, but details are still lacking for the final agreement, such as the preparation of the latest version of the contract, the green light of the deliberative Council and the approval of the partners in general meeting. It is true that the SAF (Football Corporation) alvinegra brings a lot of hope.

In a video released by the “Backstage of the Arquibancada” channel, the president Durcesio Mello gave details of the agreement, projected the repayment of debts in up to 12 years and Botafogo among the leaders in investment in Brazil.

– Hi, alvinegra fans. I’m recording this video to talk a little about the SAF project, which we are completing now. We are about to sign the binding proposal with the Eagle Holdings. In addition to all the things that protect Botafogo and bring benefits, such as the payment of all debts that we have in ten, twelve years, it brings mandatory minimum investment in football as a whole and a large part of this just for payroll, which will certainly place us as a Top-5 or Top-6 club in terms of investment in football. With that, all of us will be in the stands cheering with the return of competitive Botafogo, strong, honoring the past we already had. Now we are going to the future with this project – celebrated Durcesio.

A key player during the entire process, Durcesio Mello could not receive John Textor in Brazil because he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

See the video: