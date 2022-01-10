During a fit of jealousy, a woman burns her husband’s ‘instrument’ after he comes home late

By Letícia Souza on January 8, 2022 at 7:40 pm | Updated January 8, 2022 at 7:43 pm

World – A case of violence by a woman against her husband was recently registered in Colombia. The attack, which resulted in a serious injury, would have been motivated by jealousy after the partner arrived home late.

According to details shared by the portal Heraldo de México, when he arrived at his residence, the man decided to rest in a hammock, until when he was sleeping he was surprised by the onslaught of his wife, who poured out water that had just boiled.

Before the attack, according to information, the man questioned the purpose of the water that was in the fire and the woman said that it would be to dye a piece of clothing.

After having the water poured over his private parts, the man, who was rescued by neighbors who heard the screams of pain, was initially referred to the Fray Luis de León Hospital, but due to the severity of the burns, he had to be referred to another medical center , where it remains under observation.

Finally, no details were revealed as to whether the woman was arrested after the attack on her husband.

