Dynamite reveals that he will start chemotherapy after the discovery of tumors – 01/09/2022

The biggest idol in Vasco’s history, Roberto Dinamite informed, through a publication on the social network, that, this week, he will start chemotherapy treatment after the discovery of “some tumors” in tests carried out during the recent period in which he was hospitalized.

On Christmas Eve, the former cross-Maltino striker underwent emergency surgery due to obstruction of a part of the intestine. He was discharged on December 31st.

“I would like to thank the countless messages and phone calls from friends and family at this time. All this affection is important to support recovery and to motivate during treatment”, he says, in an excerpt of the message.

Dinamite is Vasco’s top scorer, with 708 goals, and also the player with the most games in the club’s history, having defended the Colina team in 1,110 times. He is also the top scorer in the Brazilian Championship, with 190 goals, for Carioca, with 284, and São Januário, with 184.

In addition to being a former player, Dynamite is also a former club president. He was ahead of Vasco for two terms, between 2008 and 2014.

Last year, the club launched a collective financing for the manufacture of a Dynamite statue, which will be located in São Januário. The ‘kitty’ hit the goal in a few hours, but there is still no forecast for the inauguration of the piece.