Dynamite, Vasco’s idol, reveals the discovery of tumors: ‘Raise your head and face this battle’ – Sports

Biggest idol in the history of Vasco, Roberto Dynamite revealed this Sunday that it will start chemotherapy treatment after the discovery of tumors. The diagnosis came through tests carried out in late December, when he was hospitalized to treat an obstruction in the bowel.

“Hard news, but I only have one option: Raise my head and face this battle,” wrote the former player on Instagram. “This week I will start my chemotherapy treatment looking for a prompt recovery to return to my activities as soon as possible,” he concluded.

Dynamite was hospitalized on December 23, in a hospital in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro. The 67-year-old former player underwent emergency surgery for a blockage in part of his bowel. He spent Christmas in hospital, being discharged on December 31st.

“Surrounding yourself with good people and having faith is very important right now, but trusting science and medicine is, and always will be, the fastest way to a cure,” he said.

A highlight of Brazilian football in the 1970s and 1980s, Dinamite has significant achievements in his victorious career. The former striker is the top scorer in the Campeonato Brasileiro, Carioca and São Januário stadium. For Vasco, he is the best scorer and the athlete with more games in history. He chaired the club between 2008 and 2014.

At the end of 2021, Vasco announced the launch of collective financing for the construction of a statue of the idol in São Januário. The goal was reached in a few hours, but there is still no forecast for the inauguration of the monument.