Elderly ‘dirty mouth’ makes Luciano Huck embarrassed during The Wall do Domingão · TV News

Luciano Huck was embarrassed by the behavior of Janete Stapf, participant of The Wall this Sunday (9). During the painting of Domingão with Huck, the lady uttered some curses and swayed on the game show stage. Embarrassed, the presenter joked with the veteran “dirty mouth”.

“It’s the second piii you’ll see at home, because grandma Janete is kicking ass here,” commented Huck, between laughs, after the lady uttered a curse, which was censored by Globo.

When the veteran got a positive result in the dispute, she celebrated the achievement with jumping, shouting and dancing. “Capão Redondo’s family, is your grandmother like this every day?”, asked Huck, and the family members said yes.

“I may be ***, but I don’t lose heart,” replied Janete, who had her speech censored. Without shame, the lady even recommended an aphrodisiac biscuit to the Globo contractor. “Angelica has already received your message, dear grandma,” replied Huck.

Excited, Janete took advantage of the participation to make fun of the presenter’s nose. “Look, seeing in person, you’re not that big a nose!”, the lady commented. “I tell Eva [filha de Huck] that I’m not a nose, she says: ‘Daddy, you’re a nose!'”, confessed the communicator between laughs.

At the end of the painting, Janete and her grandson Marcelo earned around R$ 147,000 in the wall game, an amount that will be invested in the renovation of their home. You took the opportunity to promote your page on Instagram, @vovojaneteoficial. With the visibility of the program, she gained more than 40 thousand followers in less than two hours.

