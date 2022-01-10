Electric heater likely cause of fire in NY building – News

The fire that occurred this Sunday (9) in a residential building in the Bronx, New York, probably originated in the electric heater in one of the apartments. The hypothesis was raised by the head of the city’s Fire Department (FDNY), Dan Nigro, during a press conference.

According to the expert, the flames would have started in the room of a duplex between the second and third floors, of the tower with 19 floors and 120 units. Upon leaving the site, the apartment’s occupants left the door open, which contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.

So far, there are 19 dead — nine of them minors — and 30 hospitalized, some in very serious condition. The fire is considered the most serious in the recent history of New York, compared by Nigro to that which occurred in 1990 at the Happy Land club, in which 87 people died.

Mayor Eric Adams pointed out that there could be many Gambians among the victims, as this is an area of ​​the Bronx where this African community is the majority, and promised that everyone would be buried respecting their traditions.

One of the building’s residents told CNN that the building had a fire alarm that went off frequently and for no apparent reason, which may have contributed to the fact that today the residents of the 120 apartments in the 19-story block have not taken the signal seriously. .

Questioned, the fire chief could not confirm the information, but said his department received a first warning shortly after the fire broke out and arrived at the scene three minutes later.

Two hundred firefighters were involved in rescuing residents, who are being relocated to nearby hotels and other public buildings, Nigro said, noting that his agents continued to evacuate intoxicated people even after they ran out of air.

Officials evacuated people “on all floors,” many with cardiac and respiratory arrest, Nigro told reporters.

fire history

The worst event of its kind ever recorded in the Big Apple occurred in 1911 at a factory in lower Manhattan, in which 146 people died.

“The numbers are horrible,” added Adams, who experienced the first major drama of his term as mayor, which began on January 1st.

Today’s fire was the second large-scale fire in less than a week in the United States, after last Wednesday (5) in a residential building in Philadelphia, in which 12 people, including eight children, died.

In the Bronx, many residents were saved by firefighters through the building’s windows, as seen in images posted on social media and according to reports from several survivors to local media.

“I was screaming: Help me! Please come get us!” Wesley Patterson, a 28-year-old man who lives on the third floor of the building and was rescued via a ladder, told The New York Times.

Cristal Diaz, another resident, told the New York Post that when she began to smell smoke, she placed wet towels at the door: “We didn’t know what to do. We looked out the windows and saw all the bodies that were being taken out with sheets.”

“I am horrified by the devastating fire in the Bronx today. My heart goes out to the loved ones of all those we tragically lost, all those affected and our heroic firefighters,” New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul said via Twitter .

Check below images of the fire that left at least 19 people dead in NY: