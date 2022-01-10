Electric heater was likely cause of fire in NY building

According to the Fire Department, the fire and smoke spread quickly through the building, leaving at least 19 dead, including nine children, and 30 hospitalized.

Play/Twitter @PMBreakingNews The fire left at least 19 dead, including nine children, and 30 hospitalized, some in very serious condition.



THE fire that hit a residential building in the Bronx, neighborhood of New York, on Sunday the 9th, had as a probable origin a eletric heater, who set fire to one of the apartments located between the second and third floors. According to the head of the Fire Department, Dan Nigro, the most likely hypothesis is that one of the residents, upon leaving the burning site, left the door open, which contributed to the rapid spread of fire and smoke on other floors. . Considered the most serious in the recent history of New York, the fire left at least 19 dead, including nine children, and 30 hospitalized, some in very serious condition. Also according to Dan Nigro, firefighters rescued people “on every floor”, many with cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Residents are being relocated to nearby hotels and other public buildings. Images on social media show firefighters saving people through the building’s windows. “I was screaming: help me! Please come and get us!” said resident Wesley Patterson, who was rescued by firefighters with a ladder, to The New York Times. Cristal Diaz, also a resident of the building, told the New York Post who put wet towels at the door when he smelled the smoke. “We didn’t know what to do. We looked out the windows and saw all the bodies that were being removed with sheets.” New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was horrified by the fire. “My heart goes out to the loved ones of all those we tragically lost, all those affected and our heroic firefighters.”

*With EFE