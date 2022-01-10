Elizabeth Holmes: The ‘Culture of Pretending’ That Favors Silicon Valley Scandals

2 hours ago

Elizabeth Holmes, who was compared to Steve Jobs and whose company was valued at $9 billion, was convicted of fraud

For years Elizabeth Holmes was the darling of Silicon Valley and a person above suspicion.

Theranos, the start-up she founded, has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in investment.

But the company was based on a fanciful science. The technology produced by Theranos – supposedly testing hundreds of diseases from a drop of blood – seemed unbelievable. And was.

Millions of dollars were wasted in the process, and users of the blood tests, including a cancer patient, said they had been misdiagnosed.

Looking into Silicon Valley from the outside, Holmes’ story seems to make no sense. How is it possible that so many people have been deceived?

In Silicon Valley, many believe Theranos is far from being an aberration and posing systemic problems with the start-up culture.

‘Pretend until you get there’

In Silicon Valley, generating interest around your product — or exaggerating promises — is not uncommon, and Holmes was particularly good at it.

A former Stanford University student (she never finished college), she was articulate, confident, and effective in presenting her vision—or mission, as she called it—to revolutionize medical diagnostics.

More skeptical experts said his idea was just that – an idea – and it wouldn’t work.

But she projected an unshakable confidence that her technology would change the world.

“It’s something embedded in the culture”, says Margaret O’Mara, author of The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America (in free translation, “The Code: Silicon Valley and America’s Reinvention”).

“If you’re a start-up in development – with a product that barely exists – a certain amount of bubbly and fuss is expected and encouraged,” he explains.

Particularly in the early stages of start-up, investors are often looking at people and their ideas rather than the technology itself. Conventional wisdom holds that technology will eventually arrive with the right concept – and the right people.

Holmes was brilliant at selling his dream, exercising a common practice in Silicon Valley: “Fake it until you make it” until you reach the desired stage (in English, “fake it until you make it”).

The problem is, she couldn’t make the technology work. Her lawyers argue that Holmes was merely a failed businesswoman, but not a fraudster.

But in Silicon Valley, the line between fraud and the mere culture of pretending is fine.

“Theranos was a wake-up call of a cultural shift in Silicon Valley that allowed rogues and promoters prosper,” said investor Roger McNamee, who has not invested in the company and is a critic of big tech companies.

He believes that the culture of secrets and lies in Silicon Valley, which allowed Theranos to move forward without scrutiny, is “totally endemic”.

Ambition can be positive: promising a prosperous future and trying to realize that vision is what led to the creation of things like computers and smartphones.

But for investors, trying to distinguish between charlatans and revolutionaries is a constant challenge, which can mean getting rich or losing money.

In August 2021, Manish Lachwani, president and founder of HeadSpin, a telephony start-up, was arrested on charges of defrauding investors.

Silicon Valley has a culture of innovation with potentially problematic ingredients: secrets, confidentiality agreements, too much hype and little transparency

secrets

Intellectual property is pretty much protected in Silicon Valley. A company’s “recipe for success” is often what gives it value, and young tech companies are especially sensitive to having their ideas stolen or copied.

Secrecy is important for these companies to succeed – but the culture around it can also be used as a smokescreen, particularly when employees and investors don’t understand (or don’t have access to) the technology involved.

That’s what happened at Theranos. Journalists, investors, politicians or whoever heard from the company that the science behind medical examinations existed. However, when the company was asked about the ins and outs of its technology, it said it was a secret that could not be fully explained, analyzed, or tested.

The pharmaceutical chain Walgreens, a major Theranos customer, was exasperated by the company’s lack of information about how its tests worked.

There are many companies in Silicon Valley that do not accurately explain their technology, claiming that their systems cannot be revealed or reviewed by outside scientists.

The system is based on trust, which creates the perfect environment for scandals like the Theranos.

‘CIA tactics’

A system that places so much emphasis on secrecy requires lawyers, many of them. After all, companies don’t want their employees to take ideas away. Non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) are endemic in the start-up world, even in non-tech companies.

This makes it difficult for potential informants to act, who can tell the ins and outs of the business in case they have irregularities.

In Theranos’ case, after the company collapsed, officials reported being under intense pressure to back down from negative public comments or to remain silent. The firm hired aggressive, expensive, and active lawyers to protect its reputation.

It’s not uncommon in Silicon Valley, says Cori Crider of Foxglove, a group that helps informers go public.

“I spent more than a decade working on national security (in the US), and I often see these Silicon Valley people use tactics from the CIA handbook on these issues,” she says.

“They frighten people into thinking they have no right to bring up legitimate issues.”

In case founders or CEOs are being dishonest about their product, employees need to be able to sound the alarm. And often, they don’t feel comfortable doing that.

Rupert Murdoch was one of Theranos investors

Ingredients for a scandal

It seems easy to forget that many investors looked to Theranos and brushed aside the idea of ​​investing in the company – particularly investors with knowledge of healthcare.

Among the company’s best-known investors are individuals and groups outside the area, such as media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

Equity investors commonly choose to put their money in on the assumption that early investors have done their homework in evaluating the start-up’s technology in question.

“They kind of take into account the validation of these third parties,” says O’Mara.

Again, it’s a trust-based system – investors who come in later trust that the initial investors knew what they were doing. The problem is, with so much money floating around, that’s not a guarantee.

In the end, Theranos was caught. In 2015, an investigation by The Wall Street Journal found that Theranos only used its own technology in a minority of the diagnostic tests it performed – and that the company’s diagnostic machine had inconsistent results, according to former employees.

At the time, the company was valued at $9 billion, promised diagnostic tests for 240 types — from cholesterol to cancer — and Elizabeth Holmes was compared to Apple founder Steve Jobs.

With so many companies in Silicon Valley offering supposedly new and groundbreaking ideas in fields less regulated than healthcare, scrutiny is less than in the case of Theranos.

Today, the “fake it until you get there” culture remains alive and well – and the same can be said of the culture of secrecy and aggressive use of confidentiality agreements for employees.

It is a model that has advantages, helping to foster extremely valuable and innovative companies. But that also has all the ingredients to lead to new scandals similar to Theranos.