Enem: essay is about the contribution of women in the Health Sciences

The re-application of the National Secondary Education Examination (Enem) 2021 this Sunday (9) has as its writing theme the “Recognition of the contribution of women in the health sciences in Brazil”. Participants need to write a text essay-argumentative, with up to 30 lines, from the problem situation proposal in the test, motivating texts and knowledge built during training.

The writing needs to be opinionated and organized to defend a point of view and the author’s opinion must be supported by explanations and arguments.

The theme applies to people who enrolled in September, after a new opportunity, intended for those exempt from the enrollment fee that missed Enem 2020 and for participants in the exam for Persons Deprived of Liberty or under a socio-educational measure that includes deprivation of liberty ( Enem PPL) 2021.

The National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep) applies tests on this and next Sunday, January 9th and 16th, respectively.

Note and correction

Enem’s essays are evaluated according to five competences.

The grade can reach 1,000 points, but there are criteria that give a grade of zero, such as avoidance of the topic, total extension of up to seven lines, excerpt deliberately disconnected from the proposed topic, non-compliance with the dissertation-argumentative structure and disregard for the seriousness of the exam.

The correction process is monitored in all its stages and follows the parameters established by Inep.

Texts can undergo up to four corrections to calculate the final average.

More than 340 thousand candidates

More than 340,000 candidates are taking the Enem 2021 exams today (9). The new round is aimed at those who were enrolled in the regular Enem, but had its application harmed in some way, and to people deprived of liberty or under a socio-educational measure that includes deprivation of liberty (Enem PPL). The reapplication follows next Sunday (16).

The exam takes place in 4,618 test locations, being 1,435 for Enem PPL, 2,249 for exempt participants who registered after a new opportunity and 934 for the reapplication of those who had the application accepted. Regarding the application team, there are 54,053 people involved, 10,470 for Enem PPL, 40,315 for those exempt from Enem 2020 and 3,268 for reapplication.