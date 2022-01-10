entities contest new SUS table – The Backstage

The two entities that the Ministry of Health says it consulted to edit ordinance 3693/21, which drastically reduced the values ​​of various items used in cardiovascular surgery, complain about the new table released by the folder. According to the associations, the prices passed on to hospitals tend to make it unfeasible to provide care in hospitals that serve the SUS.

According to the Brazilian Federation of Hospitals (FBH), the table caused private and philanthropic health units that provide public care, especially to the poorest people, to suspend the procedures, as they are unable to purchase several necessary items, such as stents and pacemakers.

In a note sent to the backstage, on Friday (2), the Ministry of Health said that the price survey for the new table was carried out after consultations with the Brazilian Society of Cardiovascular Surgery (SBCCV) and the Brazilian Association of the Medical Device Industry (Abimo).

After the publication of the ordinance, both released notes contesting the adjustments. “The first analysis of this change, long awaited by the sector, points out that this revision does not meet the market’s needs, given the significant delay in correcting these values. In this way, the measure does not solve the situation, with readjustments much lower than expected and, also, a reduction in the values ​​of some devices in the cardiology area. ABIMO is evaluating with the manufacturers the impacts of this ordinance on the sector”, says an excerpt from the text of the entity that represents the suppliers. Read in full.

The SBCCV issued two statements criticizing the measure (Read here). The organization also signed an official letter, sent on December 28, to minister Marcelo Queiroga, in which it asks for an immediate review of the ordinance. The document is also subscribed by the Brazilian Society of Cardiology, Brazilian Society of Cardiac Arrhythmias and Brazilian Society of Hemodynamics and Interventional Cardiology (SBHCI).

“As a result of changing values ​​without preserving the economic and financial balance, there is even a risk of shortages and suspension of elective or emergency procedures, especially impacting philanthropic entities and the portion of the population served by the SUS”, say the medical entities in the document. They also ask for the formation of a working group in the ministry, so that they can analyze with the government the impact of the measures.

Until the publication of this report, the medical entities had not received any response from Queiroga.