Entrepreneur’s salary, gloves and commission! Both versions for Nikão not to come to Inter

Since the end of the year, Nikão was practically closed with Internacional. Some details were missing, but the business was moving towards these terms:

R$550 thousand salary plus image rights

BRL 3.5 million in gloves, which would be paid in installments over the four-year contract.

In all, Nikão would cost around R$600,000 a month. Everything was heading towards a happy ending. Nikão himself even said, on the phone, to Nadja Mauad, a colleague at Globo from Curitiba, that the best proposal was Inter’s and that he would come here.

But a negotiation is not just that. It involves an entrepreneur, who earns a commission. This is quite normal, register. And then we arrived at the controversial point.

According to Inter’s version, the agreement with the agent was always to pay 5% of the total value of the operation. And that would be R$ 2 million. This amount was not going to be paid in cash, it would be over the four years of the relationship.

However, according to the version that leaks from Inter, in the middle of last week, the player’s manager changed his agreement and asked to double his commission, wanting to pressure to see if Inter would pay more.

Only, of course, there is a second version of the fact. And the first piece of information that is leaking from the agent’s side is that Inter took too long to resolve simple parts of the contract.

They say that since last weekend, there has been no evolution on the Colorado side. It was then that São Paulo reappeared, defined everything quickly and closed the entire negotiation in a matter of 10 hours.

Now, both versions will remain in the air: Inter will say that the manager asked for more at the last minute, the player’s side will say that Inter tied up and São Paulo was more agile, negotiated better.