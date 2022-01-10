Essential tips to increase your credit score at Serasa

The Serasa credit score is a score that presents your profile as a customer for any financial institution you wish to apply for credit.

This data shows how your relationship with your accounts is. If you pay the slips on time, your score increases. If you are late paying your bills, your score will decrease.

So, if you are in the habit of paying your bills before maturity and you have no debt history, companies will grant you benefits.

See below all about Serasa’s score and tips to earn more points.

How is Serasa’s score

Serasa’s score informs your payment history. The data updated on the Serasa website influence your score, which may vary as follows:

From 0 to 300 points: high chances of default;

From 300 to 7000: medium chances of default;

From 700 to 1,000 points: low probability of default;

Tips to raise your score

It is not possible to increase your score from one week to the next quickly, as Serasa assesses your financial habits over the course of months.

However, you can plan financially so that your profile earns more points.

Check how to raise your score step by step below:

Leave your CPF clean

It is very important to keep your name free of disputes to increase your score, and Serasa allows you to renegotiate overdue accounts with up to 99% discount.

2. Plan Yourself

Monthly, write down your expenses to organize your finances: this is the main way to create a history as ‘good payer’.

So be careful not to spend more than 20% of your budget on debt repayment. Avoid unnecessary purchases and pay your credit card bills on time.

3. Use Positive Registration

Cadastro Positivo is a platform that informs you of your history as a customer, your pending accounts and outstanding loans.

In addition, the site makes it possible for the user to register the payment of bills for water, energy and electricity, which allows companies to assess their behavior as a consumer.

4. Use “Score Turbo”

Score Turbo is a mechanism that makes it easier for the customer to raise the score.

At Serasa Limpa Nome, you can consult your CPF, your negotiation proposals and find the “Turbo” tool to earn more points in the score.

To update your financial data at Serasa, visit the website.

Anyway, do you want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

So follow us on Youtube channel and on our social networks, such as the Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. So, you will follow everything about banks digital, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.