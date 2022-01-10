Even after the retreat, with this crypto trading algorithm $100 is now worth $20,573

Exactly a year ago, on January 9, 2021, Cointelegraph launched its subscription-based data intelligence service, Markets Pro. On that day, Bitcoin (BTC) was trading for about $40,200, and the price Today’s $41,800 represents a 4% yearly increase. An automated testing strategy based on Markets Pro’s key indicator, the VORTECS™ Score, generated a return on investment of 20.573% over the same period. Here’s what this means for retail traders like you and me.

How can I get my 20,000% per year?

The short answer is: you can’t. Nor can any other human being. But that doesn’t mean that cryptocurrency investors can’t massively improve their altcoin trading game using the same principles that underlie this amazing return on investment (ROI).

The figure in the title comes from live testing of various trading strategies based on VORTECS™ that started on the day of the platform’s launch. That’s how it works.

The VORTECS™ Score is an artificial intelligence (AI) powered trading indicator whose job it is to sift through the past performance of each digital asset and identify multidimensional combinations of trading and social sentiment metrics that are historically optimistic or pessimistic. For example, consider a hypothetical situation where every time Solana (SOL) sees an extra 150% positive tweet mentions combined with 20% to 30% in trading volume against a fixed price, its price massively increases over the next two or three days.

Upon detecting a historically optimistic array like this in, say, real-time SUN data, the algorithm will assign the asset a strong VORTECS™ score. The conventional cutoff for bullish is 80, and the more confident the model is that the outlook is favourable, the higher the Score.

To get an idea of ​​the model’s performance, from day one, the Markets Pro team tested live a series of hypothetical trading strategies based on “buying” all assets that cross a given VORTECS™ score and then on then “sold” them after a fixed period of time.

These transactions were performed in a spreadsheet rather than an exchange (thus no fees to consume the earnings), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and involved a complex algorithmic rebalancing to ensure that, at any time, all assets reaching a benchmark score were kept equally in the portfolio. In short, following these strategies was something only a computer could do.

The winning strategy, “Buy 80, Sell 24 hours”, involved buying all assets that reached the score of 80 and selling those assets exactly 24 hours later. This algorithm yielded a hypothetical 20.573% gains in one year. Even among other humanly impossible strategies, it is a point outside the curve: the second best, “Buy 80, sell 12 hours”, generated 13.137%, and the third, “Buy 80, sell 48 hours”, yielded “mere” 5.747% .

With feet on the ground

What these preposterous numbers show is that the returns generated by high VORTECS™ assets have greatly increased over time. But what good is it if real-life traders can’t replicate the capitalization strategy? A more practical way to observe the performance of the VORTECS ™ model is through average returns after high scores. No fancy rebalancing, just a simple average price change that all high-score tokens demonstrated X hours after hitting Y-score. Here are the numbers:

Sounds a lot more modest, doesn’t it? However, if you think about it, the picture these averages portray is no less powerful than mind-boggling hypothetical annual returns. The table demonstrates robust positive price dynamics after high scores, averaging all asset types and across all market situations that occurred throughout the year.

The trend is unmistakable: tokens that reach VORTECS™ scores of 80, 85, and 90 tend to appreciate in value over the next 168 hours. Higher scores are associated with greater gains: stronger algorithm reliance on the high of observed conditions, in fact, comes with higher yields (although higher scores are also rarer). Another important factor is time: the longer the wait after a benchmark threshold is reached, the greater the average ROI.

In that sense, instead of trying to follow the complex algorithmic strategy of “Buy 80, Sell 24 hours” (which is, again, a futile exercise), real-life traders could maximize their fortunes by buying at higher scores and holding on for more. time.

variable predictability

A separate stream of internal Markets Pro research has analyzed whether some currencies are more likely than others to exhibit historically optimistic trading conditions ahead of dramatic price increases. This turned out to be the case, with tokens such as AXS, MATIC, AAVE and LUNA leading the pack in terms of more reliable positive price dynamics after historically favorable configurations. Overall, most frequent high VORTECS™ performers delivered robust positive returns.

After a full year in operation, these disparate pieces of quantitative evidence – the mind-blowing ROIs of algorithmic live test strategies, solid average gains from high VORTECS ™ assets, and stable average single currency returns after high scores – present a case for usefulness from the “rhymes of history” approach to trading cryptocurrencies.

Obviously, a favorable historical perspective, captured by a strong VORTECS™ Score, is never a guarantee of an imminent rally. However, an extra pair of algorithmic eyes capable of seeing and comparing billions of historical data points to alert you to bullish settings for digital assets before they materialize can be an incredibly powerful addition to any trader’s toolkit.

Cointelegraph is a financial information publisher, not an investment advisor. We do not offer personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk, including the risk of total and permanent loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and graphics are correct at time of writing or as otherwise specified. Live tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making financial decisions.

