Everton Cardoso should leave Grêmio for Cuiabá in 2022

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago

Grêmio may be about to define one more exit. It is Everton Cardoso, who arrived in 2020 after a trade with São Paulo for Luciano. The striker failed to establish himself in Porto Alegre and should be Cuiabá’s new player. The information was first given by the ‘GE’ and confirmed by the TNT Sports Brasil report.

The contract with the new team would run until the end of 2022, precisely the period in which its relationship with Tricolor Gaucho ends and would be free on the market to sign with any team, including its new one. The situation may progress in the next few hours, as Grêmio has no interest in keeping the veteran player and Cuiabá is interested in having the player in Serie A 2022. Dourado has been very active in the market and signed with well-known names in the market , as Rodriguinho (formerly Bahia, Cruzeiro and Corinthians) and Valdivia (formerly Avaí, Galo and Internacional).

Immortal continues on its mission to reduce its payroll and would manage to open a good space, as Everton is one of the biggest salaries of the cast. Later this week, Grêmio should make the official departure of Darlan for Juventude and can do the same with Paulo Miranda.

