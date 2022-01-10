Excited, Nadal sees plenty of room to progress

Melbourne (Australia) – Everything went well for Rafael Nadal in his first official tournament since August. With only three games played and against opponents with a much lower curriculum, he had the ideal path to get back to the titles. Excited by the progress throughout the week on the ATP 250 held at Melbourne Park, he just hopes that new injuries don’t show up.

“I’m very happy to start with a title and add another season with at least a trophy. Coming from where I came from, it’s very special. I played my best game today of the week, it’s a very positive start because I went through delicate moments, with many doubts if I would be able to compete again,” stated Nadal.

The Spaniard felt a problem with his left foot during Roland Garros, only returned to play in the North American summer, but withdrew from the season after losing in Washington in August. He returned to training at the end of the year, played two games in the Abu Dhabi exhibition and then contracted Covid-19, delaying his trip to Australia. “My family and the people around me were very supportive and I continued to strive, even in the worst moments.”

Rafa stressed that he was very anxious to compete on the circuit again. “I’m very satisfied with my attitude and the way I faced this very complicated phase. I always kept a positive spirit and a huge passion for returning to the court. This title helps me to move forward, but it’s just the beginning. I want to continue. improving”.

Asked about his goal for 2022, Nadal focused again on the health part. “What I most want is to stay sane all season, to compete 100% without injury breaks. I was excited because I trained much better than I played, and that means I have the necessary level and that I need to spend more time on the court.” .

He also praised little-known final opponent Maxime Cressy. “It has good potential and will be a rival to annoy everyone, even the best, because it has a lot of room to evolve. It seems humble, pleasant and professional. I believe it will be way up in the rankings by the end of the season if it goes on like this.”