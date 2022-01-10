Exit from Uber Eats is bad for the competition and for consumers

Less competition is not good news for shoppers, as it often results in higher prices and less investment in innovation; in addition, restaurants lose negotiating power with applications

Uber Eats concluded that it is not worth making heavy investments in Brazil to increase the chance of gaining a larger share of the market



The announcement that the Uber Eats, Uber’s meal delivery arm, giant of mobility, will no longer operate in Brazil took everyone by surprise. It’s bad news for the competition and for Brazilian consumers. Today, the market is already dominated by Ifood, an application responsible for eight out of ten orders. Uber Eats makes 13% of deliveries. Concentration is expected to increase. THE rappi and the 99 Food tend to remain competitors of the food, but with a much smaller market share.

According to the numbers for 2019, the last year with available data, the Brazilian food delivery market was BRL 11 billion (BRL 61.9 billion, at current prices), according to abrasel (Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants). Certainly, today it achieves much more. In 2020 alone, the first year of the pandemic, there was growth of almost 30% in sales. With such flashy numbers, there is no lack of foreign competitors in the market. In addition to Uber Eats, there is Rappi, a platform created in Colombia, and 99 Food, owned by Didi, the mobility giant in China.

But the truth is that nothing shakes the dominance of Ifood. One of the explanations for this concentration is that the platform started first. It conquered the market, consolidated itself and only then did competitors come. In the case of Uber Eats, although it has been in Brazil since 2015, it was at the beginning of the pandemic that the application managed to grow. It reached 25% of the market, with the leadership of Ifood falling to 41%. But after a few months, the gap widened again. Today the Uber app has these 13%.

In the end, the company concluded that it is not worth making heavy investments in Brazil to increase the chance of gaining a larger share of the market. And not just in Brazil. Recently, Uber Eats also closed operations in Colombia, Argentina and the Czech Republic, among other countries. But for consumers, less competition is not good news. It often results in higher prices and less innovation. Nor is it good for restaurants, which lose firepower when negotiating with apps. The curious thing is that, while leaving Brazil, Uber Eats is consolidating itself on a world scale as Uber’s main source of revenue. It passed transport services and today it moves US$ 12 billion a year (R$ 67.6 billion).

