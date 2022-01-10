Export of cachaça from Brazil grows almost 40% in value

Exports of cachaça grew in value and volume in 2021, according to data from Comex Stat, compiled by the Brazilian Institute of Cachaça (Ibrac), released this Friday (7). The percentage change in the last year, compared to 2020, showed growth of 38.39% in value and 29.52% in volume.

According to the organization, considering the total numbers, referring to the more than 70 countries to which cachaça is currently sold, the sector is on the way to recovery. In 2020, the export in liters had fallen 23.9% compared to 2019, totaling 5.57 million liters exported of the drink. In 2021, 7.22 million liters of Cachaça were sold in total, a growth of 29.52%. The same happened with sales: while in 2020 the sector had revenues of U$9.5 million (34.8% less than in 2019) with foreign sales, in the last year this revenue reached more than U$13.17 million, a growth of 38.39%.

Among the countries that most imported Brazilian cachaça, the United States, Germany and Paraguay stand out, which stood out as the nations that most imported the product in 2021 in terms of value. The USA imported a total value of U$ 3.48 million, showing a growth of 56% compared to 2020. The value of German imports, on the other hand, had an increase of 41.37%, rising to U$ 1.88 million in 2021. Paraguay imported US$ 1.32 million in value last year. In volume, the three countries also lead the ranking, with Paraguay in first place, with 1.63 million liters imported, as well as Germany with the same 1.63 million liters (a volume 47.75% greater than that imported in 2020), and the US comes in third with 903,000 liters imported. In 4th and 5th position in the ranking – both in value and volume, are Portugal and France, with respective values ​​of U$ 937 thousand (509 thousand liters) and U$ 785 thousand (509 thousand liters) in imports. Portugal’s percentage growth reached 120% in terms of value, and 100% in terms of volume, compared to the previous ranking.

Main cachaça exporting states

Among the main exporting states, in terms of value, São Paulo and Pernambuco lead the 2021 ranking, with a total of $6.09 million and $1.84 million exported, respectively. In 3rd, 4th and 5th position are Rio de Janeiro (US$1.30 million), Paraná (US$1.23 million) and Rio Grande do Sul (US$883 thousand). In terms of volume, São Paulo (3.15 million liters) and Pernambuco (1.95 million liters) stand out again, followed by Paraná (1.15 million liters), Rio de Janeiro (378 thousand liters) and Minas Gerais General (248 thousand liters).

For Carlos Lima, executive director of Ibrac, 2021 exports almost reached the same rates as 2019, pre-pandemic period, which reinforces the expectation of an absolute recovery in 2022. “The sector was significantly affected during the pandemic, mainly due to the closing of bars and restaurants around the world, and also measures prohibiting the sale and/or consumption of alcoholic beverages in various markets. We believe that the reopening of establishments, together with the greater movement of trade between countries and the release of fairs and on-site events, can boost this recovery”, says Lima.