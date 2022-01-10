Fábio de Melo dances Lepo Lepo and shares stage with Pabllo

Fábio de Melo’s participation in “Domingão com Huck” became a topic after the religious shared the stage with popular names in Brazilian music: Pabllo Vittar, Luisa Sonza and Márcio Victor.

The priest’s discreet reaction to the musical numbers amused internet users. During the performance of “Lepo Lepo”, the biggest success of the group Psirico, the priest sat most of the time, until the singer approached the guest, who is part of the jury of “Believe in Who Wants”, and the ” summoned” to the dance.

“That’s right,” celebrated Márcio Victor, interpreter of Psirico’s success, when he managed to convince the priest to join the other guests: Flávia Alessandra, Luís Miranda and Mariana Santos.

The – lack of – reaction of the religious also amused the social networks during the numbers of Pabllo Vittar. The drag queen invested in the swing by performing “Congratulations” and “KO”, being accompanied by almost all the judges, while the priest maintained his seriousness and remained seated.

The priest will continue his participation in “Domingão” in the coming weeks, as he is part of the fixed jury of “Believe in Who You Want”, a frame in which jurors hear the same story from three different people and have to guess who the story really belongs to. .