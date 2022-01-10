Father Fábio de Melo becomes a topic on the web while dancing Lepo Lepo on Domingão with Huck

In this Sunday’s (9) edition of Sunday with Huck, Luísa Sonza, Pabllo Vittar and Márcio Victor, from the band Psirico, were the musical attractions. At one point, Márcio interpreted an excerpt from Lepo Lepo, song that made him known nationally.

While the musician sang, Flávia Alessandra, Mariana Santos and Luís Miranda, who had just participated in the premiere of the painting Acredite Em Quem Quiser, swayed. The priest Fabio de Melo chose to stay seated.

When he saw the Catholic, Victor decided to ask him to stand up and take a chance on the dance. The religious accepted and soon became a topic on the web. “The priest dancing Lepo Lepo. What a parallel universe is this, my father”, joked a netizen on Twitter.

“Fábio de Melo dancing Lepo Lepo, the old ladies of the church are crying and screaming now”, joked another. “I get embarrassed by the face of the priest in these situations”, pointed a third. “The priest all messed up, poor thing”, pointed another.

Look: