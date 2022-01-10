Faustão ceva audience with ham pieces even before the band’s debut

Fausto Silva, known as Faustão, distributed gifts to his excited audience on Bandeirantes’ new program (Band). Household appliances and even ham are among those received.

What did Faustão do?

A source from the TV News website brought a blender, a piece of ham and a panettone to his house.

According to the site’s report, some even earn three-kilogram Italian panettone.

Faustão giving gifts is nothing new.

It was his custom to cheer his audience up with little gifts, which included cell phones, fans and mixers, among other items.

According to one producer, the presenter asked the sponsors, who sent boxes and boxes of gifts.

Globo began to prohibit the practice.

The practice later became more unusual in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of Globo after 30 years, in Band, the presenter returned with the delivery of products as a joke.

