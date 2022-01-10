Faustão’s backstage disrespects caravanists and breaches Covid’s protocol | Column Fabia Oliveira

Faustão’s show, on Band, has barely opened and is already making waves, due to its backstage. The column learned, through one of the members of the caravan who was in the audience, some details of what has been going on behind the camera during the recordings.

Starting with the Covid test. According to the boy, whose name will not be released for obvious reasons, the caravans that arrived were not tested before entering the studio.

“We went to the Band to wait for entry into the studio, they didn’t test Covid on anyone. They didn’t even test the temperature, they just asked to take the vaccine card. They say the audience was all tested and that’s not true. We only entered with masks given by the production and kept our distance”, reveals the source.

Also according to the boy, his elderly parents, who accompanied him in the audience, were extremely disrespected by the production of the program. “On entering the studio, the woman who was organizing put us up there, instead of placing us in order of the entry line, which would be in the middle of the audience. We were in the last place upstairs and the air conditioning was blazing. I went to talk to her, as my parents are already 70 years old and could even get pneumonia. But she didn’t move them and said it was the boss’s order,” he says.

Not even triggering the head of the girl in the audience solved the elderly couple’s problem. “I went to her boss and reported the fact. He also didn’t put us down. It moved us to the side, up there, in a place where the air conditioning was just as strong, it only bounced a little. Besides, you couldn’t see anything in that place”, explains the boy.

The problem with the very overhead air conditioning made the caravan driver’s elderly father feel bad. “My father was sick, he was shivering from the cold. We wanted to leave, but they didn’t. I didn’t even have to clap my hands because of how bad we were. We couldn’t wait to leave. The guy who cheers the audience up even came to charge us for not clapping. It was a horrible day.”

In addition to the discomfort behind the scenes, the family still lost out at the end of the day. “We left there at 9 pm, really nervous. We didn’t even want to take the station’s van that took us to Barra Funda. We took an Uber to Barra Funda, as we are from Sorocaba and left at 7 am from Sorocaba. We spent more than R$250”, he laments.

Mariane Destro, responsible for the boy’s caravan, contacted the column to deny his claims.

“I was responsible for organizing the caravan for the program, which left Barra Funda. The guy in question, who claims to have been distracted, made a false report about what actually happened on the day of the event. Because we have a whole protocol to be followed about prevention at Covid 19, like any liability company.

All this inconvenience was caused on the day of the recording because the guy in question wanted to appear in the media anyway, he claims to be an actor/model who is looking for work. From the moment he arrived, he repeated several times that he wanted to sit in a prominent place to be filmed at all times and thus achieve the desired fame. As it was not possible to choose seats, because our caravan was the last to arrive at the site, he and his parents were directed to go to the free seats, closer to the stage.

However, not satisfied that the seat didn’t have much visibility from the cameras, he said that the air conditioning was too strong and asked the team to change places. His request was promptly granted and we placed him and his family in a box in the auditorium, where the air conditioning was below room temperature and more comfortable. But as he was still not satisfied with not being in front of the stage, he continued to come up with new arguments.

All participants were very well received, with return transportation, lunch at a barbecue restaurant and afternoon snack. We didn’t have any other type of complaint or problems, on the contrary, it was just praise and we have many other participants waiting to be able to participate in the next caravans”.