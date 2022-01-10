Fed signaling encourages higher bond interest rates around the world

(Bloomberg) – Bond yields remain near the highest levels since before the pandemic around the world as the Federal Reserve’s tougher stance prompts investors to prepare for a faster withdrawal of monetary stimuli from other banks centrals.

UK five-year yields surpassed 1% on Monday, the highest since March 2019, while German 10-year bonds came within three basis points of entering positive territory for the first time since May 2019 , before backtracking again. This happened with US bonds near the levels last seen in early 2020.

The Fed’s signal for a faster tightening has put investors on the alert, looking for clues to an acceleration in the normalization of monetary policy globally, boosting bond yields from Europe to Australia.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

This is despite European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reiterating that a first increase is unlikely in 2022, with inflation expectations more subdued than her US counterparts.

The weakness in eurozone bonds shows that “the market remains focused on accelerating exit routes,” said Rainer Guntermann, fixed income strategist at Commerzbank AG.

ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel’s comments on the impacts of the energy transition on central bank inflation forecasts “also heighten market anxiety,” added Guntermann.

UK money markets are pricing around 20 bps of interest rate hikes for the next Bank of England meeting in February, after officials delivered a surprising 15 bps rise last month.

An increase to 50 basis points would be critical for investors and would signal the beginning of the BOE’s process of reducing its balance sheet.

Investors may find more evidence to spur bond sales this week, with the release of US inflation scheduled for Wednesday and a series of speeches by central bank officials on both sides of the Atlantic.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch it here!