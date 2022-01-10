Fiat must explain Pulse price adjustment before delivery to customer

(photo: Fiat/Disclosure)

Fiat was notified by Procon-SP to clarify the price adjustment for the Pulse, which affected consumers who booked the model based on the values ​​disclosed in the launch.

The price increase for all versions was made on December 10, less than two months after the release of the single. The readjustment varied between R$ 2 thousand and R$ 4 thousand, depending on the package, reaching an average of R$ 3 thousand among the five versions.

the readjustment

Check the Fiat Pulse launch price and the increase applied less than two months later

Drive 1.3 Manual – from BRL 79,990 to BRL 83,990 (difference from BRL 4,000)

Drive 1.3 AT – from BRL 89,990 to BRL 93,990 (difference from BRL 4,000)

Drive 1.0 Turbo AT – from BRL 98,990 to BRL 101,990 (difference of BRL 3 thousand)

Audace 1.0 Turbo AT – from BRL 107,990 to BRL 109,990 (difference of BRL 2 thousand)

Impetus 1.0 Turbo AT – from BRL 115,990 to BRL 119,990 (difference of BRL 4 thousand)

According to Procon-SP, Fiat should clarify how many consumers have booked and have not yet received their vehicles and how many consumers will be harmed by this change.

In case of withdrawal from the purchase of the vehicle due to the readjustment, the Italian brand must also explain how the values ​​will be returned, if they will be updated and if, in view of the frustration of the legitimate expectation of the consumer, the company will present any compensation.

The automotive company must also clarify about the possibility of individual analysis of cases to maintain the values ​​agreed in the reservation, if a specific channel was made available for these consumers and if anyone interested in negotiating should seek the dealership or the manufacturer directly.

According to Procon-SP, the amount of the fine that Fiat has to pay, if it is confirmed that it has not complied with the offer established to consumers, can reach R$ 11.6 million, an amount calculated according to the company’s size and severity of the infraction.

In a statement, Fiat alleges that the high volatility of the exchange rate and the input market led to higher prices. However, in the understanding of Procon-SP, this instability is not an atypical situation and was in the company’s forecast.

Fiat guarantees that consumers were informed in the pre-sales about the possibility of readjustment, but Procon-SP wants explanations on how this communication was made, if it appears in the signed reservation contract and if consumers were informed. Fiat has until January 13, 2022 to clarify the points raised by the consumer protection agency.