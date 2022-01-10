Filming at the side of the runway, A380 plane disappears moments after taking off

The takeoff of the A380, in scenes from the video that you can watch below in this article





In another suggestion of a beautiful recording, which we make a point of sharing here on AEROIN with all readers who love to see images of commercial aircraft in their operations around the world, we present a take-off of the huge Airbus A380 that simply disappeared moments after leaving the ground. .

The incredible scene of the world’s largest passenger transport airliner was recorded this week at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), in the United States, one of the busiest in the world.

Published under the profile @speedbirdhd, which specializes in photos and videos of planes at the California airport, the footage shows the A380 with registration number A6-EUW, operated by the Arab airline Emirates, departing from runway 24L at LAX. According to the online flight tracking platform RadarBox, it took off on Thursday, January 6, with a destination in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

In addition to the beautiful scene of seeing the take-off of such a large plane up close, as the cameraman was right on the side of the runway, in the sequence, right after leaving the ground, the large plane “dives” into the dense layer of fog that covered the airport and disappears.





In front of its passage, it is still possible to notice the fog gradually taking the circular shape of the air vortices generated by the plane’s wings. Follow this beautiful moment below.

Additionally, we also leave here the suggestion of another video, in which an A380 was filmed on a landing in the fog, however, through the view of the air traffic controller from the airport tower. Click here if you want to access.



