Financial market raises projection for Selic in 2022 and sees a rate of 11.75% in December

The financial market raised its projections for the Selic rate this year, from 11.50% to 11.75%. This is shown in the Focus report, released by the Central Bank this Monday morning (10).

The expectation is that the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) will raise, at the next meeting – held in February – the basic interest rate by 1.5 percentage points, from the current 9.25% to 10.75% per year . For 2023, estimates remained at a Selic rate of 8.00% per year.

The new projections take place in the midst of an environment of strong inflationary pressure. Economists consulted by the monetary authority now estimate inflation of 9.99% in 2021, compared to an expectation of 10.01% previously.

Data from the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for the month of December will be released this Tuesday (11). Bradesco expects a 0.63% increase on a monthly basis, while Itaú forecasts a 0.68% increase, which would take the 2021 IPCA to 10.01%.

Market analysts point out that, after the disclosure of the IPCA, the Central Bank may publish an open letter to the Minister of Economy explaining the reasons for inflation above the target in 2021, and may list measures to ensure the return of inflation to the limits established now in 2022.

For this year, inflation projections remained at 5.03%, while for 2023, the median of market expectations points to an increase of 3.36%, below the 3.41% projected previously.

Regarding the performance of economic activity, the Focus points to an expansion of 4.50% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021 – the same expected in the previous survey. For 2022, economists have reduced from 0.36% to 0.28% the projections for the growth of the Brazilian economy.

For 2023, estimates are for an expansion of 1.70% of the activity, below the 1.80% projected in the last survey.

Finally, in the exchange rate, expectations for 2022 remained in dollar traded at R$ 5.60, but rose from R$ 5.40 to R$ 5.45 in 2023.

