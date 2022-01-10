Find out how to watch the game between Corinthians and So Jos for Copinha this Monday

Corinthians ends its participation in the first phase of Copinha this Monday. At 20:00, Timãozinho will face São José, at the Martins Pereira Stadium, in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo. The Faithful can accompany in the stadium for free. In addition, there is also the option for television.

As well as the other two first games of Corinthians Under-20 in Copinha, the last duel of Timão in Copinha will be broadcast on closed TV by the channel. SportTV.

For those who want to follow the confrontation with the team from my helm, online and free of charge, there are three options:

the real time of Meu Timão, which starts at 7pm, one hour before the ball rolls, and has the narration of all the details of the pre-game and the match;

the transmission of Youtube, which starts at 7:30 pm, and features narration as well as post-game;

the transmission of Twitch, which starts at 6:30 pm, and features comments before, during and after the game.

All of the above options provide the opportunity for interaction with other Corinthians fans and comments during the match.

Corinthians is the biggest champion of Copinha, with ten titles won so far. Timãozinho seeks the 11th cup in the current season. The team will already enter the field classified for the next phase and will try to guarantee the first place in the bracket.

See more at: Match broadcast, Copinha and Corinthians U-20.