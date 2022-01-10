Fire in a NY residential building leaves at least 19 dead

A fire in a residential building in the Bronx district of New York (USA), left at least 19 people dead — among them, nine children —, according to Mayor Eric Adams in an interview with the American TV network CNN. Another 32 people were referred to hospitals in the region. The health status of each of them is still unknown.

This is a horrible, horrible and painful time for New York City, and the impact of this fire will really bring a level of pain and despair to our city. We know we have 19 people confirmed dead, as well as several others in critical condition. Eric Adams

The victims were found on the building’s stairs, many with cardiac arrest. The injuries were predominantly due to smoke inhalation, according to one of the firefighters who work to fight the fire.

Also according to CNN, the fire started a little before 11:00 am (local time) in a duplex apartment on the second and third floors of the building. The apartment door was left open and smoke then spread to all floors. The causes of the accident are yet to be investigated by the authorities.

About 200 members of the Fire Department work at the scene of the fire, in a 19-story building located at 333 East 181st Street.

The New York accident comes just days after another similar fire in a building in Philadelphia that left at least 12 people dead — 8 of them minors.