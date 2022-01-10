Fire in a residential building in New York leaves at least 19 dead – 01/09/2022 – World

A fire in a residential building in the Bronx, New York, this Sunday (9), left at least 19 people dead, including 9 people aged 16 or under, in addition to dozens injured.

“We know there are 19 people confirmed dead, plus several others in critical condition,” Mayor Eric Adams, who took office just a week ago, told CNN. “This is one of the worst fires we’ve witnessed in modern times,” the Democrat told a news conference.

Earlier, local media spoke of more than 60 injured in the tragedy.

At least 200 firefighters participated in the operation to extinguish the flames, which began in the morning in a duplex on the second and third floors of a 19-story building on East 181 Street in the Bronx.

According to authorities, the tragedy was caused by a portable electric heater. New York Fire Commissioner Dan Nigro said rescue workers found victims “on every floor” and that many of them were evacuated from the building suffering cardiac and respiratory arrest.

Also according to Nigro, the apartment door that caught fire was found open, which contributed to the flames spreading to the other floors. Wesley Patterson, one of the survivors, told the New York Times that his girlfriend saw the fire through the window of the apartment where the couple lives, on the third floor of the building, and then the place became filled with smoke.

Patterson reported that they tried to exit through the front door of the apartment, but opening it caused even more smoke to enter the room. The family was rescued by firefighters through the local window. “I’m grateful that we got out safely, but I still don’t believe it happened,” he said.

According to images posted by the fire department on Twitter, the flames, covered by a column of smoke, came out of a window on the second floor of the brown brick building. In the records, there are also fire ladders reaching the upper levels of the building.

The Bronx recorded one of the worst fires in New York history in 1990, when an incident at the Happy Land nightclub, which operated without a license and without safety equipment, left 87 dead.

The worst tragedy of its kind in the city was recorded in 1911. That year, a fire at the Triangle Shirtwaist Company factory in Lower Manhattan left 146 dead.

Last Wednesday (5), a fire in a three-story building in Philadelphia left 12 dead, including eight minors, in one of the worst incidents of its kind in recent US history.