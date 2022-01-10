Fire leaves 63 injured and at least 19 dead; 9 victims are children

posted on 01/09/2022 5:54 PM / updated on 01/09/2022 5:56 PM



More than 200 firefighters acted to fight the flames and rescue victims of a fire in a residential building in the Bronx, New York – (Credit: David Dee Delgado for The New York Times)

A fire in a 19-story residential building in the Bronx, New York, left more than 60 injured and at least 19 dead, nine of them children. The flames started around 11:00 am this Sunday (9/1) in a duplex apartment on the second and third floors, and, in a few minutes, spread throughout the building, which has 120 residential units.

The commissioner of the Fire Department, Daniel Nigro, says that the agents arrived at the scene within three minutes of being notified and have already found the victims dead “on all floors, with cardiac and respiratory arrest”. Nigro says “the smoky conditions in this building were unprecedented,” which may have caused rapid deaths among local residents.

It took 200 New York City firefighters to fight the flames and rescue the victims. Of the 63 people injured, 32 are life-threatening and were taken to five hospitals in the Bronx. a newspaper source The New York Times identified only as “a municipal authority” confirmed that 19 people have died so far, nine of them children.

About 25 windows were broken to get victims out of the scene

(photo: David Dee Delgado for The New York Times)



The city’s mayor, Eric Adam, declared at a news conference that “the numbers are horrible” and that this is “one of the worst fires we’ve witnessed in modern times.” The cause of the tragedy has yet to be clarified, but Firefighters claim that the fire spread more easily because the door to the apartment where the flames started was open.

The building was built in 1972 and, according to authorities, appeared to have no security exits. About 25 windows were destroyed to reach the victims.