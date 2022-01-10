Firefighters rescue 8th victim; searches for 2 continue

This afternoon, the Fire Department found the last two victims of the tragedy in Capitólio, a tourist town in Minas Gerais, about 300 km from Belo Horizonte. In all, there are ten confirmed deaths.

Yesterday (8), a rock broke off a wall and hit four boats with tourists. Seven bodies had already been found on Saturday. The search operation with divers was restarted at 5 am this Sunday. It continues to rain on the spot.

The last two victims, still missing, were found shortly before 3pm this Sunday. As of last night there were still three missing. The eighth body was found this morning.

“While we are here, the Fire Department and the Navy rescued two bodies, which are being sent to Passos. It is not possible to say that they are all from the same boat”, confirmed police chief Marcos Pimenta, at a press conference this afternoon.

According to Major Rodrigo Castro, from the Fire Department, the eighth victim was a man and the body was underwater. He was rescued, taken to the command post and will undergo identification work.

At least eight people died in the accident — they were all on the same vessel, which was labeled “Jesus”. The bodies of the victims are sent to the Passos IML (IML), for the necropsy, which should indicate the cause of death, whether there was drowning or blunt multiple trauma, and also includes a toxicological examination.

At least 27 victims were treated in hospitals in the region and released, as follows:

23 at the Santa Casa de Capitol and

Four at Santa Casa de São José da Barra.

Two are still hospitalized:

One at Santa Casa de Piumhi, with stable health status, and

One at Santa Casa de Passos, with stable health.

A woman who had her ear torn apart and was treated in Passos was discharged this Sunday. A 9-year-old child taken to Piumhi was also released.

According to the Fire Department, 50 soldiers are working in the operation today, including members of the Brazilian Navy and the Brazilian Navy. Eleven divers help with the searches.

According to firefighters, the collapse of the wall in Capitólio occurred between 12:30 and 13:00. Four vessels were hit by the impact of the falling rock (directly and indirectly).

They are: EDL vessel (14 people were rescued alive); Jesus (ten people died); a red boat, without identification (10 rescued); and New Mother (9 rescued).

Authorities estimate that 70 to 100 people were at the scene at the time of the tragedy.

About two hours before the rock collapse, the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais had issued an alert for heavy rains in the region with the possibility of a “water head” — it is not known if there is any regulation that prohibits the entry of tourists in this situation at the place where the accident occurred.

On Saturday afternoon, the Navy had informed them that it would investigate why the tours were maintained even after the alerts. Afterwards, it issued a statement saying that “the ordering of the waterway space where the accident occurred is under the jurisdiction of the Capitol City Hall”.

Also through a note, the municipal administration said yesterday that it “expresses deep regret” for the accident. “We continue to seek investigations on the fatality related to the total number of victims”, reports the text.

The Civil Police announced that criminal experts went to the site of the landslide to identify the damage and causes of the accident.

Through a statement, Eletrobras Furnas, the main company operating in the region, said that it “deeply regrets this tragedy and sympathizes with the victims and their families.” “The Fire Department, the Brazilian Navy and the Civil Defense are conducting rescue operations at the site and will be able to provide timely information”, says the text.

Governor cancels visit due to bad weather

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), canceled his trip to Capitólio this Sunday because of bad weather in the region. Yesterday, he lamented the accident through a message published on social networks and told GloboNews that he intended to go to the site today.

“Due to the heavy rains that hit Minas Gerais, which make flight authorizations and conditions unfeasible, Governor Romeu Zema will not go to Capitólio this Sunday. A new date for the trip will be announced soon”, informed the Secretary of Government.

Yesterday, Zema lamented what had happened and said that the firefighters and the Civil Defense were helping “from the first moments”.

In a post on social media, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defined the tragedy as a “regrettable disaster”.

“As soon as the lamentable disaster in Capitólio (MG) happened, the Navy deployed a Force relief team to the region. Since then, the Navy has been working to rescue victims and transport the wounded to the local Santa Casa. side of the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, as well as other official and voluntary bodies”, he published.