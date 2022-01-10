Flamengo close to hitting the exit of another player

Credit: Disclosure/Flemish

Flamengo’s week in the soccer market promises to be busy. With the agreement with Pedro Sousa, the new rubro-negro coach, some definitions regarding reinforcements and departures should take place. A midfield player, for example, is close to being traded.

Flamengo received an offer to buy Cerro Porteño, from Paraguay, for the hiring of Piris da Motta. The values ​​were not disclosed, but the chances of hitting the hammer are great, since as of June he can sign a pre-contract. The information comes from journalist Venê Casagrande, from the newspaper ‘O Dia’.

At first, the Paraguayan club wants to close a two-year relationship with Piris da Motta. The player disembarked in Rio de Janeiro to re-present himself to Flamengo, however, he must no longer wear the shirt of the Rio team. The negotiations would already be advanced.

Piris da Motta arrived at Flamengo in August 2018. In all, he played 59 matches and did not score any goals as a rubro-negro athlete. In this period, there were 39 wins, 15 draws and five defeats. His last game for the shirt 26 was in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, against Atlético-GO.

who has already left

Flamengo boat has: Bruno Viana, whose loan with Braga-POR came to an end; John Lucas, negotiated definitively with Cuiabá; Max, negotiated with Colorado Rapids (USA); and bill, sold to Dnipro-1 (UCR).

