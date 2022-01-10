Flamengo posted a message in support of Roberto Dinamite – Flamengo

At 67 years old, Vasco’s idol discovered some tumors and will start chemotherapy this week

There is no rivalry in football capable of interfering with a chain of support, for the greater good. This Sunday (09), the sports world was taken by surprise with the news about the health condition of Roberto Dinamite, who was diagnosed with some tumors and will start chemotherapy this week. On social media, Flamengo wished the Brazilian football star and idol a quick recovery.

Roberto Dinamite had to be hospitalized at the end of 2021, on December 23, in a hospital in Barra da Tijuca, due to a condition of bowel obstruction. It was even between exams carried out during this period that the Vasco idol discovered the tumors.

— The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo wishes a prompt recovery to the ace and idol of Brazilian football, who shone on the lawns of Brazil and the world, Roberto Dinamite — wrote the official profile of Rubro-Negro through social networks.

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo wishes a quick recovery to the star and idol of Brazilian football, who shone on the lawns of Brazil and the world, @rdynamite10! # ForceDynamite 🙏 — Flemish (@Flemish) January 10, 2022

Find out how to do double with Flamengo’s victories!

As mentioned, Dynamite will start chemotherapy later this week. After revealing his health conditions, the alvinegro idol left a message: “I’m at home, with my family and recovering very well. But, unfortunately, it was not the final whistle yet. In the tests performed, we found some tumors. Hard news, but I only have one option: lift my head and face this battle”.