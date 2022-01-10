Vagner Martins revealed, on his YouTube channel, that Douglas Costa received a proposal from Flamengo. However, the player refused the Rio team and Galo to remain in Grêmio.

Flamengo proposed to remove Douglas Costa from Grêmio

“Douglas Costa was close to Atlético-MG. And Flamengo also got in touch with Douglas Costa. Marcos Braz, Flamengo football’s strong man, called him. In an informal consultation, I wanted to open conversations with him. Douglas Costa said that in Brazil he will be at Grêmio”, said Vagner Martins.

That’s because, according to the player, in Brazil, he only wants to play for Grêmio. This story of only playing in the tricolor was already something public. But, now we know that there were proposals implemented and they were rejected.

However, the journalist wanted to guarantee that it would not be misunderstood, because the situation of Douglas Costa and Grêmio can still count with several uprisings. Soon, he specified that this situation of Flamengo that he revealed could end up changing in the future.

“What I’m giving you is the situation at the moment. If tomorrow Douglas Costa signs with any club in Brazil, I will not be wrong in my information. Player head, I don’t know what can happen”, continued Vagner Martins.

Grêmio would like to get rid of the high salary that is paid to Douglas Costa. However, the player wants to stay at the club. Soon, the tricolor will have to pay his very high salary, even in Series B.

“Right now, what he’s been saying, and I’ve consulted more than one person, he says he’s going to re-appear this Monday (10) and if he doesn’t get a proposal that he imagines, he won’t leave Grêmio. So Flamengo made contact and Douglas Costa said he will stay at Grêmio”, clarified Vagner.

Image: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio FBPA