Flamengo: Rodrigo Caio reveals that Paulo Sousa visited him at the hospital

This Sunday night, the Flamengo released a video in which Rodrigo Caio talks about his recovery after being hospitalized to treat a skin infection, in the region of the stitches on his right knee. He thanked the support received and revealed that, in addition to the visits by Marcos Braz and Spindel, coach Paulo Sousa also went to the hospital to see him.

– Speak up, guys. I’ll stop by to thank everyone for the messages of affection, support and also to say that every day I feel better, every day I feel stronger. I just have to thank God for that, for enabling me to recover so well. The entire staff of Flamengo’s Medical Department, especially Dr. Tannure, who has been following me daily. To the entire hospital department, who have been doing an excellent job. I am so happy to be so well taken care of.

– I just have to thank God for that, for strengthening me day by day both mentally and spiritually so that I can overcome all this difficulty. Thank my friends for the messages, for the links. I would like to thank the visits, mainly from the board, Braz, Bruno (Spindel) and Mister Paulo Sousa for coming to see me, passing on a message of support and strength. Here is my thanks from the bottom of my heart. A big hug to everyone, may God bless your life. I’m sure 2022 will be a blessed year for all of us. We will have great challenges, but also great achievements because we deserve it. Red and black greetings.

Rodrigo Caio has been hospitalized since the last day 2 to treat a skin infection, in the region of the stitches on the right knee after arthroscopy, in which it was submitted in early December, after the end of the 2021 season..

Last Saturday, Dr. Marcio Tannure, head of the medical department of Flamengo, confirmed that the defender underwent a new procedure on his right knee due to the infection, and that he will remain hospitalized. The result of the intervention will come out until Thursday, according to Dr. Tannure. Afterwards, the athlete’s situation will be re-evaluated, as well as his re-introduction to the club.