Flamengo’s cast reappears on CT; an athlete tests positive for Covid-19

Flamengo’s main squad re-appeared at Ninho do Urubu, this morning, and, among all athletes and professionals who were at CT this Monday, only one player tested positive for Covid-19. The information was confirmed by the club, which did not provide the name of the athlete in question. According to the website “ge”, right-back Matheuzinho was the one who tested positive.

– This Monday (10), only one athlete tested positive for covid-19 in exams performed in the re-presentation of the cast. He was dismissed and started quarantining. All people who are not from the club and entered the CT to perform exams on the athletes were duly tested, with a negative result – published Flamengo, on its social networks, this Monday.

In this way, Matheuzinho will defraud Flamengo in the first pre-season training sessions. In the first rounds of the State, Maurício Souza will lead an alternative team, formed mostly by young people from the youth divisions.

as the THROW! published, the first step of Flamengo’s pre-season would be the battery of tests for Covid-19. All athletes underwent PCR, antigen and serology tests upon arrival at the Nest. See more information here!