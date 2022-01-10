Fluminense waiter at the beginning of Copinha, Yago shows confidence: “We are prepared” | Rio de Janeiro

One of the highlights of Fluminense’s 3-0 victory over Fast-AM , through the Cup , last Friday, with two assists (watch the goals above) , Yago Ferreira is confident not only in his football, but also in the entire team. In a chat with the ge , the 20-year-old attacking midfielder guaranteed that Tricolor had a good pre-season and is prepared for the competition’s sequence – Flu still faces Matonense in this second, but is already classified for the next phase.

– I see myself quite confident, like the whole team. A competition that has fluctuations, but we had a great pre-season and we are prepared to face things that lie ahead. We are very confident, but without ceasing to keep our feet on the ground – he said.

+ Abel starts work at Fluminense in a different climate from the crisis that ruled out in 2018; compare

Yago also highlighted the importance of the reinforcement of athletes who are already training and/or playing with the Fluminense professional, such as John Kennedy, Matheus Martins and Wallace, in the Copinha dispute:

– Very good expectations, the group is very unique, without vanity. I’m sure that if it continues as it is, we will achieve great things in this competition. We are evolving. Everyone who goes down is of paramount importance to the team, both on and off the field. We are all focused here on the competition to bring joy to the fans.

The young man also talked about how his father, former player Iranildo, former Botafogo and Flamengo, helps him in his daily life and career and what he admires

– I talk to him every day, he always helps me in some points to improve. I admired his last pass and his personality on the field.

Finally, when asked about his anxiety to wear Fluminense’s professional shirt, Yago said that it would be a dream to play for Maracanã, but that he remains focused on the U-20 and Copinha:

– Everyone is anxious to play for the professional, as it is a dream to play at Maracanã with Fluminense’s shirt. But I’m still focused on making a great Cup and coming out victorious in the competition – concluded.

1 of 2 Yago Ferreira in action for Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Yago Ferreira in action for Fluminense — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram