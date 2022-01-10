Food can impact mental health; see which foods to avoid – News

The phrase “you are what you eat” may have become a buzzword in the diet world, but it is far from unfounded. If an unregulated and nutrient-deficient diet is capable of directly impacting the health of the heart or intestine, why disregard this reflex on mental health as well?

In this sense, psychiatry has studied some foods capable of helping in the treatment of mental disorders, as well as contributing to the worsening of conditions.

To understand how this is possible, psychiatrist Malu de Falco explains that most mental disorders are inflammatory, that is, they cause inflammation in the body, just as some foods can also cause.

A diet based on ultra-processed foods, rich in preservatives, white flour, sugar and refined foods, for example, is characterized as an inflammatory diet that, together with chronic inflammation caused by some disorder, can contribute to further decompensate the diagnosed patient.

“Sugar and white flour are extremely inflammatory and are very bad, especially for people with mood disorders. For those who are anxious, it is important to consume little caffeine and, even for those who are not, drinking a lot of coffee after 4 pm can affect the quality of sleep. These are small details that for the patient sometimes have no significance, but that impact mental health”, says the doctor.

But how does this inflammation occur?

In the case of a chronically anxious person, the specialist emphasizes that there is always an anticipatory thought, as if in each next step she was going to face a lion. Thus, the body understands that it will have an attack and begins to produce hormones that contribute to the release of corticosteroids.

Corticosteroids, in turn, are responsible for recruiting all the inflammatory cells that will protect that person if they really suffer an attack. So, if you have a lion, the body will have cells to prevent a virus or bacteria from entering the body through the bite, for example.

But if the lion does not exist, on a daily basis this reaction will chronically cause small inflammatory cascades, leaving the person constantly inflamed.

“There is usually a genetic predisposition in these mental disorders that it is not possible to modify, so it is important to change the way biological and psychological triggers reach this individual, and anti-inflammatory nutrition is essential in this, because it will improve the inflammatory pattern of the body and, consequently, the inflammatory cascade”, explains the doctor.

“If I eat, for example, a snack that is full of preservatives, dyes and substances that are foreign to the body, it is normal that there is an inflammatory process to try to expel these foreign elements. That’s why it’s important to have a diet with nutrients that support the production of neurotransmitters, the molecules in the brain that will help with mood and mental health”, he adds.

What foods promote mental well-being?

Unlike industrialized foods, which, as a rule, contain a series of preservatives and chemical ingredients, natural and organic foods are allies when it comes to promoting mental well-being, especially those rich in omega-3 and choline, a of the B-complex vitamins, as explained by the psychiatrist.

“Choline is very important for mental health and mood improvement, and is present in dark green leafy vegetables, broccoli, garlic, turmeric and cold and cold water fish that feed on algae, which are also rich. in omega-3”, he emphasizes. It is also worth betting on ginger, flaxseed, onion and walnuts.

The specialist says that, in the case of fish commercialized on a large scale, kept in hatcheries and fed with animal food, the omega-3 is not produced in the same way as in those that feed on algae.

“There is an area called nutritional psychiatry, in which there are already several studies on the weight of nutrients in mental disorders. For example, a survey that compares a certain amount of turmeric to 40 mg of an antidepressant, and the graph was very similar. I do not want to say that turmeric would replace the medicine or that it could cure the patient, but I cannot omit that this can be beneficial to his health”, says the psychiatrist.

It is worth noting that for the maintenance of a healthy diet, with the guarantee of all the nutrients that the body needs, it is important to be monitored by a specialist in nutrition.