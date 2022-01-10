Football Executive Fred Gomes Says Paysandu Still Pursuing “A Left Back And A Midfielder” | paysandu

Paysandu goes to Barcarena this Monday, the 9th, for the last phase of the pre-season. The bicolor delegation has 30 athletes so far, but there may be news during the preparation for the Paraense Championship.

In conversation with the report from ge para, football executive Fred Gomes confirms that the team still needs at least two players in poor positions and that this will be evaluated during training in the interior of Pará.

– Our delegation will head to Barcarena to make the second stage of the pre-season, where we are going with 30 athletes, including base players who were added for this first moment, in which they will be evaluated, providing better conditions for Márcio Fernandes. Regarding signings, we need a left-back and a defensive midfielder, depending on the first week of the pre-season outside Belém. Then, let’s observe and find out if you really need the aforementioned signings.

For the 2022 season, Paysandu has invested in well-known players with a lot of experience. Fred tells that the arrival of these athletes was already within the club’s planning.

– Since we projected the investment for 2022, we have budgeted between three or four athletes with a slightly larger investment, but never exceeding the ceiling that we stipulated internally. Both Ricardinho, Toscano and Henan are on budget and on schedule.

Of all the players heading to Barcarena, only one has yet to be announced by the club: defensive midfielder Denis Pedra. Asked about the athlete’s situation, the executive was succinct.

– We only talk about contracted athletes.