Former Inter striker celebrates D’Alessandro’s return to club for 2022: “Biggest of all, idol”

Andrés D’Alessandro’s return to Inter, made official this week, messed with Colorado fans and also former players of the club, such as the young striker João Peglow, who is still on loan at Porto B, from Portugal. In one of Inter’s Instagram posts, the 20-year-old athlete made a point of celebrating, showing all his reverence for the Argentine.

“The biggest of all! Idol”, wrote Peglow on social media – see below:

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder was loaned out by Inter for a season, until mid-2022, with a fixed buy pass at €5m. During 2020, Peglow had the opportunity to play alongside D’Alessandro at Inter.

“Hello, Colorado nation! Very good to talk to you again. In 2022 we will be together again. I’m coming back this important year and I hope to help in the best way. And to end my trajectory as an athlete alongside you. It’s been almost 15 years together and I would like to invite the colorados to join me in this special moment. Always together with Inter. See you soon,” said the Argentine in a video released by the club this week.

With a symbolic salary, D’Ale will have a four-month contract in this return to the club and will end his professional career after this period. Afterwards, there is the possibility that he will assume a managerial position in Beira-Rio.