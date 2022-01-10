Former Porto striker commands Cameroon’s turnaround on Burkina Faso at the opening of the Africa Cup of Nations

Vincent Aboubakar, Cameroon captain and number 10, converted two penalties and had a goal disallowed in the 2-1 victory

if the African Cup of Nations to maintain the level of the first match, it will be an exciting contest. This Sunday (9), at the opening of the tournament, Cameroon it lost in front of its fans, but it turned with great performance of Vincent Aboubakar and beat Burkina Faso 2-1 at Olembé Stadium in Yaoundé.

On minute 23, Burkina Faso frustrated the home team and opened the scoring. After a real blitz for the goal, with the ball saved on the line, Bertrand Traoré crossed, André Onana was wrong and Gustavo Sangaré submitted by volley to score the first goal of the Africa Cup of Nations

Still in the first half, at 38 minutes, the VAR came into action for the first time in the tournament and scored a penalty by Traoré, who provided assistance for Burkina Faso’s goal, in Zambo Anguissa. In the collection, the veteran Aboubakar, ex-Harbor and Besiktas, showed coolness and tied the match in Yaoundé.

In additions, Cameroon received another penalty, this time without the slightest need to consult the video, as Dayo’s cart left no doubt. In the collection, again Aboubakar displaced goalkeeper Koffi and turned the score around before half-time.

Aboubakar celebrates Cameroon’s first goal over Burkina Faso in the Africa Cup of Nations KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

In the second half, Aboubakar hit the net for the third time on minute 13, getting a rebound from the goalkeeper, and the assistant scored an offside in the first moment. After review by video arbitration, the irregular position of shirt 10 was confirmed and the final stage ended goalless.

Upcoming CAN games

Just this Sunday, Ethiopia and Cape Verde face off at 4 pm (GMT) ending the first round of group A. The round will still have another 10 games between Monday (10) and Wednesday (12). In the first phase, the two best from each group and the 4 best third placed.

Datasheet

GOALS: Aboubakar [2] (Cameroon); Sangaré (Burkina Faso)

CAMEROON: Onana; Fai, Onguéné, Ngadeu and Tolo; Oum Gwet, Kunde (N’Jie) and Zambo Anguissa; Ngamaleu (Bassong), Toko Ekambi (Aspen-Moting) and Aboubakar (Neyou. Technician: Toni Conception

BURKINA FASO: Koffi; Kabore, Dayo, Yago and Malo; Guira, Touré and Sangaré; Traoré (Bandé), Bayala (Sanogo) and Tapsoba (Konaté). Technician: Kamo Malo