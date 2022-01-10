Free kick eliminates Grêmio and São Carlos

At Copinha, Grêmio scored only one goal and went without a win – Credit: Ze_Fotography

At the end of the classification phase of group 11 of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, São Carlos was left without representatives in the national tournament. The disastrous finding took place this Sunday night, 9th, at the Professor Luís Augusto de Oliveira municipal stadium.

A combination of extremely negative results eliminated Grêmio São-carlense and São Carlos. Falcon/SE and América Mineiro, both with 5 points, qualified. Águia, with 4, and Lobo, Lantern, with 1, are waiting for the next edition, in 2023, to try more solid and positive campaigns.

In the first game this Sunday, Falcon made 2-1 at São Carlos. While the Sergipe people celebrated the classification, the Eagle began to hope not to have a winner in the next match. However…

América/MG, which depended on their forces, controlled the match and spent more than 90 minutes against Grêmio São-carlense. A free-kick scored by Adyson, at 24 minutes, guaranteed the miners’ passport to the knockout of Copinha.

Grêmio São Carlense had a chance of qualifying. But they presented a football without creativity and did not offer any danger to América/MG, which created countless chances for a goal and did not increase the score thanks to the excellent defenses of goalkeeper Wellington Dida.

At the end of the classification phase, the teams classified in group 11 will face those of 12. In this way, Falcon/SE will face Velo Clube Rio-clarense and América/MG will face Athletico/PR. The day, place and time of the matches will be defined this Monday, 10th, by the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF).

