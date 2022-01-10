French company launches collar that tracks and monitors the health of dogs – Animal Life

+



The French company Invoxia has launched a smart collar that can track the pet and detect cardiac and respiratory changes (Photo: Invoxia Site/Disclosure)

Have you considered monitoring your dog 24 hours a day, 7 days a week? Now this is possible! Invoxia, a French technology company, has developed a biometric collar with advanced settings, allowing the tutor to stay in the know from the pet’s location to its health information. The product was announced at CES 2022, the world’s largest technology fair.

Through lightweight, low-power sensors and deep neural networks, the gadget can measure heart rate and respiratory rate, control and store data from daily activities such as walking and barking, and even alert the tutor of possible abnormal dog behaviors.

The collar was announced at the internationally known CES 2022 electronics and technology fair (Photo: Site Invoxia/Disclosure )

For dogs that often run away from their homes or in situations of robbery, the collar offers a real-time tracking system. If the animal is outside the perimeter determined in the settings, an alert is triggered immediately, so that the tutor can find it as quickly as possible. The forecast is that the product will be on sale from the summer of 2022.

