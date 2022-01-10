French deputy attacked by anti-vaccine protesters; VIDEO | World

A French deputy was attacked by anti-vaccine protesters on Sunday (9), in the French territory of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, which is located in the Atlantic Ocean near Canada (see the video above) .

Stéphane Claireaux is from the Republic in Marcha party, the same as President Emmanuel Macron, and was attacked with stones and algae while arguing with a group in front of his own house.

Share this news on WhathsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“Obviously, I’m going to file a legal complaint,” Claireaux said on Monday (10). “Some people feel that the right decisions are not being made. We are all getting death threats in the mail, at some point this has got to stop.”

Aggression occurs in the middle to daily records of Covid-19 cases in France , to a controversial statement by Macron and the approval of a government bill to introduce the “vaccine pass” (see below).

1 of 2 French deputy Stephane Claireaux (left), from the party La Republique En Marche, the same as President Emmanuel Macron, discusses with anti-vaccine protesters in front of his own house in Saint-Pierre, in the French archipelago of Saint-Pierre. et-Miquelon, January 9, 2022 — Photo: Jean-Christophe Lespagnol/AFP French deputy Stephane Claireaux (left), from the La Republique En Marche party, the same as President Emmanuel Macron, discusses with anti-vaccination protesters in front of his own house in Saint-Pierre, in the French archipelago of Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon , January 9, 2022 — Photo: Jean-Christophe Lespagnol/AFP

The bill, which will make immunization mandatory for entry into establishments such as cafes and restaurants, was approved by deputies on Thursday (6) by 214 votes in favor and 93 against. The extreme right and the extreme left voted against the proposal.

In the midst of the discussion about the vaccine pass, Macron gave a controversial interview to the newspaper “Le Parisien, in which he stated that he wanted to “piss off” the unvaccinated, using a word considered vulgar for a head of state (the verb “emmerder “).

“I will not arrest them or vaccinate them by force. But let them know that, as of January 15, they will no longer be able to go to a restaurant, have a glass of wine, a coffee, go to the theater, to the cinema”, said Macron.

The French president said he wants to make the lives of people who refuse to take immunizations so complicated that they will end up getting vaccinated., and the use of the word “emmerder” was interpreted as a calculated action, to be used in this year’s presidential election.

This Monday (10), Macron said that the aggression against Claireaux is “intolerable” and “unacceptable” and spoke of “intensification of violence” against elected politicians.

The French president himself has been beaten twice recently: he was slapped across the face in June and he was slapped at a food fair in September — but the egg didn’t break (see videos below).

Video: Watch the moment when the president of France is slapped in the face

Emmanuel Macron takes ovada at a gastronomy fair

Politicians condemn aggression

The leader of República em Marcha in the Chamber, Christophe Castaner, condemned “cowardice before a single peaceful, defenseless man, who got up, who left, who wanted to speak” and recalled that, in 2021, there were 322 threats against deputies.

Opposition to Macron also condemned the attack, but criticized the tension created by the French president with his controversial interview and called him an “incendiary”.

“The president of the Republic acted as an arsonist in his speech last week, because he attacked unvaccinated people instead of trying to convince them,” said Valérie Pécresse, a presidential candidate for the right-wing Os Republicanos.

Representative Éric Ciotti, of the same party, called for “sanctions against those who use violence in a somewhat crazy way, with delusional arguments”, but also criticized Macron’s “provocations” in search of “conflict” for electoral reasons.

Socialist Party chief Olivier Faure said “some anti-vaccines use the president’s provocations to justify their violence”, and ecologist Julien Bayou said the attack was “absolutely unacceptable”.

2 of 2 Stephane Claireaux, deputy of the French party “La Republique En Marche”, the same as President Emmanuel Macron, votes in the second round of the French legislative elections on June 17, 2017. Claireaux was assaulted in her home on 9 June January 2022, by protesters protesting against the passing of the vaccine and the restrictions imposed due to the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). — Photo: Chantal Briand/AFP Stephane Claireaux, deputy of the French party “La Republique En Marche”, the same as President Emmanuel Macron, votes in the second round of the French legislative elections on June 17, 2017. Claireaux was attacked in her home on January 9, 2022 , by protesters protesting against the passing of the vaccine and the restrictions imposed due to the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). — Photo: Chantal Briand/AFP

Macron’s declaration, the aggression against the deputy and the record of Covid-19 cases, amidst the fifth wave of the pandemic in France, caused by the omicron variant, put the issue of health back on the front line of the electoral campaign.

Three months before the election, Macron leads the polls on voting intentions, but he is followed by candidates from the right and the far right. That’s why analysts believe the president wants to push the Covid-19 theme into the campaign.

The country registered on Tuesday (4) a record 271,000 new cases of Covid-19, the highest count ever recorded in just one day. Before the current wave, the France there had never been more than 118,000 cases in 24 hours in the pandemic.

Faced with the new wave of cases, French Health Minister Olivier Véran insisted last week that Covid-19 vaccines are the best known barrier to date.

Veran stated that the immunizers “do not prevent the contamination, but they prevent the virus from developing if you are infected” — “and therefore the severe forms [da doença]”. “For every patient vaccinated with the booster dose in the ICU, there are 20 unvaccinated patients.”