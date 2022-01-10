From Onix to Pulse: see the cars that will be the protagonists of the market in 2022 – 10/01/2022

The year 2021 ended with the expected result: Fiat in the market leadership and the Stellantis Group, of which the brand is part (along with Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Citroën), occupying six of the top ten positions in the ranking of sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles. But both December and the previous two months have hinted that, in 2022, the life of this car conglomerate will be a little more difficult. There will be more rivals in the quest for protagonism.

The year ended with Fiat Strada in first position in the sales ranking, Hyundai HB20 in second place and Fiat Argo in third. This hatch, however, should not appear as a protagonist in 2022. Its result in the monthly list of the most popular has been weak. In December, it was only the 16th most sold in Brazil.

Returning to the best sellers of 2021, the Chevrolet Onix, which went out of production for almost the entire first half of the year, returned with a vengeance. Leader in both November and December, it was the fourth most popular car in Brazil last year. Jeep Renegade closed the list of the five most sold.

Back on top of Chevrolet Onix

The main rival of the Stellantis Group in 2022 will be the “disappeared” Chevrolet. The three cars on the Onix platform (hatch, Onix Plus sedan and Tracker) came back with everything in the last two months.

In December, in addition to the leadership of Onix, Chevrolet took second place, with the Onix Plus, and the position of manufacturer of the most successful SUV, the Tracker (which surpassed the leader of November, Crete). It is worth remembering that, in this segment, the first place in the accumulated of 2021 went to the Jeep Renegade.

Onix will start with strength in sales in the year 2022, and it is possible to establish that it will be the main candidate for leadership, taking the post from Strada. This leadership occupied until the end of 2020, before the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, almost everything has gone wrong for both the car and Chevrolet.

Due to the lack of semiconductors, the production of the Onix line was interrupted for months, and the leadership lost. But with the return of manufacturing the car, the Brazilian public showed that it lacked Onix, and returned to consuming the hatch with impetus.

On the other hand, the old version of the car, Joy, has just gone out of line. Theoretically, this could affect the car’s result in 2022, as its sales were added to those of the new Onix. However, according to Chevrolet, Joy’s participation in the range’s license plates was unrepresentative.

The Stellantis Counterattack

Even though it is already clear that it will not be easy for Strada to maintain the lead in 2022, the Stellantis Group comes up with two cars that will shake their respective segments. The most representative is Pulse.

Fiat’s first SUV arrived with arguments and production volume to be the leader in the segment of compact sport-utility vehicles. Recently launched, it has already shown that it has arrived to shake the structures of competition.

With 4,432 license plates, it was the fourth best-selling compact SUV in December. Ahead of him only appeared the leader Chevrolet Tracker (7,936 units sold), the second placed Volkswagen T-Cross (6,574), and the Hyundai Crete (6,038).

Important models like the Honda HR-V, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Nivus (Pulse’s main rival) and the Jeep Renegade itself have already been left behind. The second protagonist of the Stellantis Group was the also recently launched Jeep Commander.

In December, it was already the soaring leader of the seven-seat SUV segment, leaving behind Toyota SW4 and Caoa Chery Tiggo 8, just to name the main ones. Furthermore, considering all sport-utility vehicles (such as medium and compact, smaller and cheaper), the new 11th best-selling Jeep, a great result for a vehicle whose cheaper version exceeds R$ 200 thousand.

In 2022, it is practically certain that the Commander will be part of the list of the 20 most famous vehicles in the Brazilian market – considering passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

Top ten sellers in 2021

1 – Fiat Strada – 100,049 units

2 – Hyundai HB20 – 86,135

3 – Fiat Argo – 84,644

4 – Chevrolet Onix – 73,598

5 – Jeep Renegade – 73,544

6 – Jeep Compass – 70,908

7 – Fiat Toro – 70,893

8 – Volkswagen Gol – 66,288

9 – Fiat Mobi – 65,847

10 – Hyundai Crete – 64,757